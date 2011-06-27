Used 2009 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fuel System Disappointed , 09/28/2010 42 of 43 people found this review helpful Great car, but the problems with the fuel system are ridiculous. 4th time it has been in, reprogrammed software, new software, new fuel pump. This is a serious safety issue as the car will not get fuel and will stop or lose acceleration. BMW needs to take this seriously. Report Abuse

Realistic review for people who want to buy a used 535i rob2388 , 12/17/2013 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 535i with sport/cold/light packages with 49k miles. First make sure you find the service records on the car so you know what you will be facing. THIS CAR IS NOT A MAINTENANCE FREE CAR LIKE TOYOTA! With that being said, there is a lot of 'common' issues with this car. Gasket leaks, the HPFP (high pressure fuel pump) and one of the taillights have recalls so make sure you have the new HPFP. Water pump also goes to shit after about 50k miles i read so that is something i'm looking forward to. This is not a smooth car like Mercedes, you will feel the road. Other than that, the car can take serious curves, and the twin turbos make the car go! Report Abuse

Too Good To Be True DonRay , 03/26/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Traded in my E46 M3 after 6 years. Purchased a white 550i with Sport & Cold Weather packages & lots of other goodies. The car looks fabulous; the LED side & rear lights and Angel Eye DRLs make the car unique and very attractive. The acceleration, handling and fuel economy are comparable to my old M3 but without the "nervousness". I've never purchased a car that gave me the satisfaction of ownership that I receive from my 550i. The whole automobile is a work of art, from the anthracite tailpipes to the black front air intake; a study in black and white. The Sport Package makes the current 550i better and more modern looking than the 2010 version. Report Abuse

Unreliable BMW Lemon , 06/14/2010 18 of 21 people found this review helpful The car was awesome at first but then came the problems the fuel system replaced 3 times. The car continues to have fuel delivery problems. BMW told me we have extended the warranty to 10 years on the fuel system but that doesn't help when you're stranded on the road. Avoid the 135/335/535 models they are garbage. I have started the lemon law process. Report Abuse