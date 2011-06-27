Used 2009 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fuel System
Great car, but the problems with the fuel system are ridiculous. 4th time it has been in, reprogrammed software, new software, new fuel pump. This is a serious safety issue as the car will not get fuel and will stop or lose acceleration. BMW needs to take this seriously.
Realistic review for people who want to buy a used 535i
I bought my 2009 535i with sport/cold/light packages with 49k miles. First make sure you find the service records on the car so you know what you will be facing. THIS CAR IS NOT A MAINTENANCE FREE CAR LIKE TOYOTA! With that being said, there is a lot of 'common' issues with this car. Gasket leaks, the HPFP (high pressure fuel pump) and one of the taillights have recalls so make sure you have the new HPFP. Water pump also goes to shit after about 50k miles i read so that is something i'm looking forward to. This is not a smooth car like Mercedes, you will feel the road. Other than that, the car can take serious curves, and the twin turbos make the car go!
Too Good To Be True
Traded in my E46 M3 after 6 years. Purchased a white 550i with Sport & Cold Weather packages & lots of other goodies. The car looks fabulous; the LED side & rear lights and Angel Eye DRLs make the car unique and very attractive. The acceleration, handling and fuel economy are comparable to my old M3 but without the "nervousness". I've never purchased a car that gave me the satisfaction of ownership that I receive from my 550i. The whole automobile is a work of art, from the anthracite tailpipes to the black front air intake; a study in black and white. The Sport Package makes the current 550i better and more modern looking than the 2010 version.
Unreliable
The car was awesome at first but then came the problems the fuel system replaced 3 times. The car continues to have fuel delivery problems. BMW told me we have extended the warranty to 10 years on the fuel system but that doesn't help when you're stranded on the road. Avoid the 135/335/535 models they are garbage. I have started the lemon law process.
Are you willing to trade the good for the bad?
My 535i came with the sport package, which does improve handling--especially the active roll bar in the rear. This car rides almost like an Avalon in a straight line, but has almost ZERO body roll on a turn. Really amazing handling. The turbo engine is very impressive as well. HOWEVER, you cannot change your battery on your own. The dealer MUST do it. Seriously--I'm a DIY car guy. Also, I just had two injectors replaced at 20K MILES. BMW forum people act like the injectors are SUPPOSED to go out because they're just such "high performance", but I've had 3 Lexuses with direct inject and had ZERO problems. On top of reliability being spotty, the dealer treated me like a pariah.
