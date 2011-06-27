Used 2003 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
This isn't your mothers wagon!
While it is true the sport suspension gives you precise feedback, I find the handling and roadfeel to be one of the best characteristics of the car. For those who are looking for a true perfomance car with the practicality of a wagon look no further. Put four snow tires on the car and winter is no issue. For those seeking to drive your living room this is not the car for you. The BMW 540ia wagon sets the standard for fit and finish among it's rivals, and passes them in so other many characteristics and qualities. This is a car I can drive for 8 hours continually arriving without an ache.
good but not perfect
The BMW 540i is fun to drive but lacks interior comfort. Why can't they build a car with the comfort of a Lexus or Mercedes on the interior with the good looks of a BMW on the outside. I have owned three Mercedes and ejoyed their interiors and comfort but always thought the drive was not spunky or exciting. The 540i delivers a thrilling ride and wonderful handling, but I miss the comfort. Am I too old for this car?
Electronic Gremlins
I bought this car a little over a year ago and have spent approx. 2K in repairs. The radiator is plastic as is the water pump impeller motor. It had several oil and hydraulic leaks which I had repaired. The rear tires wear on the inside quite rapidly due to camber settings with the independent suspension. The battery burned a hole in itself and I've had several turn signal issues, lights burning out, shorts etc. Right now I'm getting a low oil pressure light at idle even after replacing the sending unit. The cupholders and interior buttons are very cheap. Other than that, this is a really fun car to drive. The motor is bullet proof. I got 23mpg on a recent trip with 3 bikes on the roof rack.
A True Sport Wagon
Having traded in my Porsche, I found the 540i wagon with the sport package to be the perfect vehicle for my current needs. It holds my family, as much sailing gear as I reasonably need, cruises comfortably on the highway, handles secondary roads well enough (although the ride is too harsh with the 45 series tires), and, despite BMW's disavowal, hauls a trailer with ease.
The Ultimate Driving Machine
Ever since I was 14 years old I always wanted a BMW, now Im 16 and owning a great 530i. You can't go wrong with this car; it has performance and great stability in tight corners. BMW's are truly the Ultimate Driving Machine.
