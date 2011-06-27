Used 2001 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Sport wagon for everyone
You don't have to have kids to own this car. This is my 3rd BMW and I love it. Came out of a Nissan SUV which was nice but the gas milage and ride was KILLING me.I am now getting 30MPG on the highway! My last BMW was an 89 3 series (2.5L) that I had for 225,000 miles so I know this engine can go the distance and all of the extras on this car are amazing (fully loaded).
Not your usual boring wagon!
After seven years driving my reliable but plodding Volvo 940, my new 525iT is a luxurious breath of fresh air! It may look like your tame suburban station wagon, but it drives like a spirited sports car. The optional leather seats and interior are luxurious and the premium sound system superb. I keep finding excuses to go driving!
Buy It
I bought this car for my wife as a car to drive around kids in - I think I want it for myself! This car has got all the power you will need, excellent handling and it's smooth as silk. The 540, like the other posters say, is well worth it over the 528. There are too many great things about this car to list... simply love it, love it, love it.
Love my wagon!
Wen my wife and I were about to have our first child a couple of years ago, we looked at every SUV on the market. Nothing satisfied us, plus the fuel mileage for the SUV's was horrible. My wife then suggested a BMW wagon. We went to the dealership, and I was pleasantly surprised! We have the sport package that makes the car sit a bit lower with nice low-profile tires. It also has tight steering due to the sport package. I feel comfortable driving this car even when the kids (we have since had another one) are not in the car.
Uber Wagon
Not only the best wagon on the market, but the best car. The wagon actually gives you 50/50 weight distribution. Handles better than the sedan. The extra torque of the 540 is worth the investment. I have used it to haul and road trips, etc. Did a euro delivery too, so got to drive it on home turf. Seeing euro delivery is actually cheaper, one would be crazy not to buy that way. New wagons won't be available (E60) til 2005-06.
