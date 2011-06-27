Used 2000 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've ever owned
I bought my wagon at 1.5 years old from a BMW dealer. It had 10,600 miles & was CPO. 9 years later it has just under 30K miles, & still looks & drives like new. I had 2 repairs under warranty; a brake sensor, & a broken door handle. At warranty end, I started taking it to an excellent indie bmw shop. During that time, the only repairs have been: the tailgate latch failed twice, costing $200-$300 each time. And now A/C needs recharge or repair, I'm a bit nervous about that. But all in all, to spend only around $1k in 9 years on maintenance & repairs on an expensive Euro car I consider amazing. (I owned a used Range Rover-under warranty!-it cost me that in one year).
The good, the bad, and the Ugly
I bought this car new. Fun to drive, hugs the road, looks good. After 4 yrs problems: A/C blower, steering wheel return, coolant thermostat, exhaust sensor, pulse generator, broken bleeder screw, leaking P/S supply hose, plastic radiator split down side - replaced(big bucks). The car is now 10 yrs old but only 64,000 mi. Just spent $1728 for valve cover gasket leak, crank case vent valve, hoses. Repairs needed per BMW serv rep: fuel inj serv, all rad hose replacement, engine oil pan leak, engine drive belts, thrust arm bushings torn, engine mounts,alignment-cost $4642!! I'll never again buy a BMW. The car handles beautifully on the road. In the shop, bend over and hock your 1st born!!
Poor engine design
My first BMW to be the last, expensive replacement parts, engine head that sits on the engine block is made of an alloy that can't be refurbished, has to be replaced with a new. When the Head goes oil seeps into the coolant ruining the coolant system. When the head is replaced the bock is damaged and has to be replaced. The bolts for mounting head onto the block often damage the block, thus making it obsolete. Read internet response to this particular model overheating. It's a shame BMW hasn't addressed the issue nor recall the poorly design Head.
540i StationWeapon
Jast as fast as my brother '96 911, with seating for 5, cup holders (okay they suck), and room for the kids. Just the best car I've ever had. Mileage is similar to SUV but driving everyday brings much more joy. Xenon lights are incredible, engine is smooth and powerful. The only downside is you need to put your golf bags in diagonally.
Amazing Whip...
I have a Jag Portfolios just is rare... Now I have a 2000 528i wagon... It's fine like new.. better gas mileage than I expected... Compliments on the car often... If you can get your hands on one do so... Quick
