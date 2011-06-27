  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 2000 BMW 5 Series
  5. Used 2000 BMW 5 Series Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 5 Series
5(64%)4(36%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,396 - $3,047
Used 5 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car I've ever owned

WoodyWW, 11/29/2010
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought my wagon at 1.5 years old from a BMW dealer. It had 10,600 miles & was CPO. 9 years later it has just under 30K miles, & still looks & drives like new. I had 2 repairs under warranty; a brake sensor, & a broken door handle. At warranty end, I started taking it to an excellent indie bmw shop. During that time, the only repairs have been: the tailgate latch failed twice, costing $200-$300 each time. And now A/C needs recharge or repair, I'm a bit nervous about that. But all in all, to spend only around $1k in 9 years on maintenance & repairs on an expensive Euro car I consider amazing. (I owned a used Range Rover-under warranty!-it cost me that in one year).

Report Abuse

The good, the bad, and the Ugly

roy_spann, 01/22/2011
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new. Fun to drive, hugs the road, looks good. After 4 yrs problems: A/C blower, steering wheel return, coolant thermostat, exhaust sensor, pulse generator, broken bleeder screw, leaking P/S supply hose, plastic radiator split down side - replaced(big bucks). The car is now 10 yrs old but only 64,000 mi. Just spent $1728 for valve cover gasket leak, crank case vent valve, hoses. Repairs needed per BMW serv rep: fuel inj serv, all rad hose replacement, engine oil pan leak, engine drive belts, thrust arm bushings torn, engine mounts,alignment-cost $4642!! I'll never again buy a BMW. The car handles beautifully on the road. In the shop, bend over and hock your 1st born!!

Report Abuse

Poor engine design

XXonarrival, 12/22/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My first BMW to be the last, expensive replacement parts, engine head that sits on the engine block is made of an alloy that can't be refurbished, has to be replaced with a new. When the Head goes oil seeps into the coolant ruining the coolant system. When the head is replaced the bock is damaged and has to be replaced. The bolts for mounting head onto the block often damage the block, thus making it obsolete. Read internet response to this particular model overheating. It's a shame BMW hasn't addressed the issue nor recall the poorly design Head.

Report Abuse

540i StationWeapon

StationWeapon, 07/15/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Jast as fast as my brother '96 911, with seating for 5, cup holders (okay they suck), and room for the kids. Just the best car I've ever had. Mileage is similar to SUV but driving everyday brings much more joy. Xenon lights are incredible, engine is smooth and powerful. The only downside is you need to put your golf bags in diagonally.

Report Abuse

Amazing Whip...

Frederick, 06/02/2017
528i 4dr Wagon
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have a Jag Portfolios just is rare... Now I have a 2000 528i wagon... It's fine like new.. better gas mileage than I expected... Compliments on the car often... If you can get your hands on one do so... Quick

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale

Related Used 2000 BMW 5 Series Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles