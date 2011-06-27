Used 1998 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
An excellent veichle
I have a 1998 BMW 528i . A reliable and safe car. I've only had it for a year and the only thing that went bad on me were the brakes, but overall it's an excellent vehicle and I strongly recommend one as a first car. The parts are expensive but I think it's worth it. The fuel is not so bad on it unless you floor it all the time, otherwise it's fuel economy.
The Ultimate Driving Machine
There's a beautiful spirit about this car. Every time I get into the vehicle I find a great peace with the world. This is truly the best car I have ever owned. This beauty of mine is my first BMW. I'm now middle aged and have had plenty of cars and driving experiences but nothing compares to this machine. Perfect handling on the curves and it gives you power when you need it. I find myself driving on the back roads and the highways with comfort and ease. I feel no stress at all. If I feel like cruising at 40 mph or putting it to the test at 95 mph it's all good. I will always have this car of mine. It's a classic now and forever.
Who'd consider this an economy car - ME!
Best trip mileage ever 39.49, with return mileage on same trip 38.86 - I PROMISE THIS IS THE TRUTH!! Worst gas mileage ever - 23.0 ONE time, first year of ownership ONLY. Past winter avg commute/errand mileage 27. Current summer avg commute/errand mileage 29.5! I consider myself an "extra- miler", NOT a "hyper-miler". With that standard vacuum (gas mileage) gauge and using the trip computer, I have steadily improved my gas mileage even as my odometer reads over 150,000! Drives so elegantly when taking it easy, but accelerates and tracks so securely whenever desired. Drives like brand new, not like an 11+ year old car, because I ALWAYS drive her with respect!
I LOVE this car! but...
I bought this car used in great condition w/63,500 on OD. Looked like a new car in and out. Very good deal-got it for less than my previous VW GTI new. This car has a GREAT engine! Be prepared for high dealer repair cost... I put in three saturdays of work in the car and saved over $2000 in labor. I knew what to look out for- the stock shocks are almost always blown by 50,000, but I would have switched to Bilstiens anyways. Put in a new water pump and thermostat , changed all the fluids and spark plugs. Did a once over on the car-Not bad for a used car that should be bullet proof for a while now.
It is a classic
I bought my BMW 540i back in 94, with 100k miles on it. Now 100k miles later, this car is running as a charm. What a nice car to ride. It looks great, and when you need power this car has a lot to give. The only way to replace it, it is finding another one just like it. Highly recommended.
