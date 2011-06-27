  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Comfortable, practical with great seats

mooreslawcars, 06/06/2012
37 of 37 people found this review helpful

Traded in my 2012 Audi A6 as the seats were extremely uncomfortable (same seats on the A7) with rounded top of seats cutting into shoulder blades in order to get a hatchback BMW with the extremely comfortable optional Multi-contour seats. Well worth the many dollars lost in trade. Love the space and the very smooth ride. Interior on 5GT is even nicer than on the Audi - impressive. Can toss my bike in the back with ease. Dual tailgate is practical. Much slower off the start than the 300hp 700 lbs lighter Audi - should have gotten the V-8. Ideally BMW would sell this as a 540 and 550 like the 6 and 7 series allowing a slighter more powerful base engine.

