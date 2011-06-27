Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,195
|$12,485
|$14,101
|Clean
|$9,397
|$11,509
|$12,993
|Average
|$7,802
|$9,558
|$10,778
|Rough
|$6,206
|$7,606
|$8,563
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,688
|$10,302
|$11,445
|Clean
|$8,008
|$9,496
|$10,546
|Average
|$6,648
|$7,886
|$8,748
|Rough
|$5,288
|$6,276
|$6,950
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,774
|$11,041
|$12,639
|Clean
|$8,087
|$10,178
|$11,646
|Average
|$6,714
|$8,452
|$9,660
|Rough
|$5,340
|$6,726
|$7,675
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,896
|$10,914
|$12,339
|Clean
|$8,199
|$10,061
|$11,370
|Average
|$6,807
|$8,355
|$9,432
|Rough
|$5,415
|$6,649
|$7,493