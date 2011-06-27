  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
  4. Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
  5. Appraisal value

2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,195$12,485$14,101
Clean$9,397$11,509$12,993
Average$7,802$9,558$10,778
Rough$6,206$7,606$8,563
Sell my 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo near you
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,688$10,302$11,445
Clean$8,008$9,496$10,546
Average$6,648$7,886$8,748
Rough$5,288$6,276$6,950
Sell my 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo near you
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,774$11,041$12,639
Clean$8,087$10,178$11,646
Average$6,714$8,452$9,660
Rough$5,340$6,726$7,675
Sell my 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo near you
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,896$10,914$12,339
Clean$8,199$10,061$11,370
Average$6,807$8,355$9,432
Rough$5,415$6,649$7,493
Sell my 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,061 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,061 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,061 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo ranges from $5,415 to $12,339, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.