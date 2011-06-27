Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Die ultimative Fahrmaschine
This is a great car. It looks, smells, and performs very well. Getting behind the wheel, lowering the convertible top, and turning up some music, a smile cannot help but form on your face while you drive. When you need outstanding acceleration, it is there. The hard top makes for a very quiet ride when up. My wife and I love our 2018 BMW 440i convertible!
Bmw 440 the perfect car
Owned a 428 and have 2014 i8. The bmw 4 series convertible is the perfect car abd one of few good looking hardtop convertibles All wheel drive for snow or rain and handling Hard top convertible for sun as well as structural safety One of few convertibles that look good top up Gets good mileage long trips 428 was great and 440 is even better Much more powerful engine and M appearance package Trouble free the first two years ascexpected Great style, handling and build quality Snapper rocks blue color exceptional
Don't buy a BMW
I bought a 2018 430I X Drive Convertible. I own a small car lot and thought it would be a fun car to drive around in the summer and it's a 2018 so what could really go wrong? Well what a terrible experience! This cars A/C hasn't worked in 3 months. The dealer said it could have been possibly caused by a rock so the warranty won't cover it. Also BMW changed the A/C system in 2018 so it is very difficult to find anyone who can charge the A/C! The water pump had to be replaced already and both tail lights now have to be replaced for condensation. If you are looking for a fun convertible for the summer DO NOT PURCHASE A BMW!
Series 4 Hardtop BMW Convertible Heaven on Earth
Gorgeous interior; smooth ride; 😍 love it
What a fun car to have! It is my “baby” I love.
This is my first BMW ever, also my first convertible. I got it one year ago. I cannot get enough drive of it. I drive it to work and also weekend joy drive.
