Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,520*
Total Cash Price
$29,192
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,650*
Total Cash Price
$29,776
440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,432*
Total Cash Price
$39,993
430i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,693*
Total Cash Price
$41,161
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 430i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,916
|Maintenance
|$638
|$3,004
|$1,748
|$1,685
|$3,302
|$10,377
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,565
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,729
|Financing
|$1,570
|$1,263
|$934
|$585
|$211
|$4,563
|Depreciation
|$7,089
|$3,354
|$2,952
|$2,617
|$2,349
|$18,361
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,399
|$11,835
|$10,051
|$9,517
|$10,718
|$56,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,014
|Maintenance
|$651
|$3,064
|$1,783
|$1,719
|$3,368
|$10,585
|Repairs
|$1,081
|$1,653
|$1,783
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$8,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,596
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,764
|Financing
|$1,601
|$1,288
|$953
|$597
|$215
|$4,654
|Depreciation
|$7,231
|$3,421
|$3,011
|$2,669
|$2,396
|$18,728
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,687
|$12,072
|$10,252
|$9,707
|$10,932
|$57,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,735
|Maintenance
|$874
|$4,115
|$2,395
|$2,308
|$4,524
|$14,216
|Repairs
|$1,452
|$2,221
|$2,395
|$2,578
|$2,777
|$11,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,144
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,369
|Financing
|$2,151
|$1,730
|$1,280
|$801
|$289
|$6,251
|Depreciation
|$9,712
|$4,595
|$4,044
|$3,585
|$3,218
|$25,155
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,727
|$16,214
|$13,770
|$13,038
|$14,684
|$77,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 430i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,385
|$1,427
|$1,469
|$6,932
|Maintenance
|$900
|$4,236
|$2,465
|$2,376
|$4,656
|$14,632
|Repairs
|$1,495
|$2,286
|$2,465
|$2,654
|$2,858
|$11,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,207
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,438
|Financing
|$2,214
|$1,781
|$1,317
|$825
|$298
|$6,434
|Depreciation
|$9,995
|$4,729
|$4,162
|$3,690
|$3,312
|$25,889
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,303
|$16,687
|$14,172
|$13,419
|$15,112
|$79,693
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 4 Series Gran Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019