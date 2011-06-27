Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews

Buy all the options except the winter package unless you needed it, same for the x drive. The best BMW, including safety, on the road. The M upgrade is worth the price. The 19" run flats are quiet and smooth. Best car in design and quality I have ever owned. ( new cars every 2 years since 1962!). The room in the back is spectacular. The 6 cylinder engine is very quiet, smooth and powerful. The design is a head turner. After a year of ownership I am really in love with my Grandcoupe. For the first time, I'm Going to keep this car longer than 2 years.

Even in comfort mode this car wants to run. If your not watchingtheguages it hits 65 and above quickly. Best 0-60 time was 4.3. Triple digits can be reached safely with little effort. Average gas mileage on 2000 mile trip at 70+ was 33. Around town in Econ about 27. Great dealer service. This was a fully equipped every option except the head light package. Extremely driver friendly and draws attention. Plenty of cargo room for long trips. Last trip was 5000 miles 30 days. DOES NOT HOLD ITS VALUE

I purchased my 2015 435i xdrive Gran Coupe with 1,400 miles on the odometer and have driven about 16,000 miles since then. Overall, the car is a great combination of sport and luxury with some added practicality. The inline six-cylinder engine is strong and smooth with good sound when you accelerate hard. Given the power available, my combined mpg of 22.4 is quite good. The technology is excellent: active cruise control, blind-sport monitoring, back up camera and overhead camera, an excellent Harmon Kardon audio system, heads-up display, heated steering wheel and seats (front and rear). The only missing luxury/tech item is ventilated seats (not available on any 3 or 4-series vehicle at this time). Complaints: the front seats are good with lots of adjustments but don't quite fit me perfectly--even with the thigh adjustment, I can't get them to support my legs as well as the s-line seats on my former car (2011 Audi A4). The car is heavy (partly due to the hatch) and you feel that with acceleration and handling. BMW interiors are getting old. The all-season Pirelli's on the car are adequate for regular driving but lack grip especially in wet conditions. Finally, this is an expensive car. I got a great deal on a lightly used vehicle but brand new, this car is over $65,000! However, if you want a strong engine, good handling, great looks and technology, and the benefits of a hatchback design (lots of cargo space with easy access), it is hard to be a 4-series Gran Coupe. You'll save some money and get better mileage with a 428i/430i but the six-cylinder in the 435i/440i is a wonderful engine.