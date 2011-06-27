Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
428i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,578*
Total Cash Price
$21,287
428i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,277*
Total Cash Price
$28,592
428i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,299*
Total Cash Price
$29,427
428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,567*
Total Cash Price
$20,870
435i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,782*
Total Cash Price
$28,801
435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,590*
Total Cash Price
$21,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 428i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,014
|Maintenance
|$1,743
|$1,635
|$619
|$3,209
|$2,705
|$9,911
|Repairs
|$1,706
|$1,823
|$1,966
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$9,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,156
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,144
|$921
|$681
|$426
|$154
|$3,327
|Depreciation
|$5,510
|$2,441
|$2,147
|$1,903
|$1,709
|$13,710
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,786
|$9,465
|$8,136
|$10,459
|$9,733
|$51,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 428i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,735
|Maintenance
|$2,341
|$2,196
|$832
|$4,310
|$3,633
|$13,312
|Repairs
|$2,292
|$2,448
|$2,640
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$13,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,552
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,537
|$1,237
|$915
|$573
|$207
|$4,469
|Depreciation
|$7,401
|$3,278
|$2,884
|$2,556
|$2,295
|$18,414
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,517
|$12,712
|$10,927
|$14,048
|$13,073
|$69,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 428i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,385
|$1,427
|$1,469
|$6,932
|Maintenance
|$2,410
|$2,260
|$856
|$4,436
|$3,739
|$13,701
|Repairs
|$2,359
|$2,520
|$2,717
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$13,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,598
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,829
|Financing
|$1,582
|$1,273
|$942
|$589
|$213
|$4,599
|Depreciation
|$7,617
|$3,374
|$2,968
|$2,631
|$2,362
|$18,952
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,058
|$13,083
|$11,246
|$14,458
|$13,454
|$71,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,916
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,603
|$607
|$3,146
|$2,652
|$9,717
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,122
|$903
|$668
|$418
|$151
|$3,262
|Depreciation
|$5,402
|$2,393
|$2,105
|$1,866
|$1,675
|$13,441
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,516
|$9,279
|$7,976
|$10,254
|$9,542
|$50,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 435i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,355
|$1,397
|$1,438
|$6,784
|Maintenance
|$2,358
|$2,212
|$838
|$4,341
|$3,660
|$13,409
|Repairs
|$2,309
|$2,466
|$2,659
|$2,865
|$3,084
|$13,383
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,564
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,790
|Financing
|$1,548
|$1,246
|$922
|$577
|$208
|$4,502
|Depreciation
|$7,455
|$3,302
|$2,905
|$2,575
|$2,312
|$18,549
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,652
|$12,805
|$11,007
|$14,151
|$13,168
|$69,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$5,113
|Maintenance
|$1,777
|$1,667
|$631
|$3,272
|$2,758
|$10,106
|Repairs
|$1,740
|$1,858
|$2,004
|$2,159
|$2,324
|$10,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,178
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,167
|$939
|$695
|$435
|$157
|$3,392
|Depreciation
|$5,618
|$2,489
|$2,189
|$1,941
|$1,742
|$13,979
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,057
|$9,650
|$8,295
|$10,664
|$9,924
|$52,590
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 4 Series Gran Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
