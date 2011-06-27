Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Awesome Dorothy G , 01/05/2017 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my second 320ix BMW and I love them. They hug the road, pick-up is remarkable, the interior is roomy and the design is the best around, but of course design is subjective. I like the smooth flowing lines of the interior and the classic outside shape. Road noise factor is pretty good but I wish it was better, I like a quiet ride. I like the AWD so I can get around in the snow and ice. Option packages are good but I think a bit pricey. I do wish it took "regular" grade gas and not mid grade for obvious reasons. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

No longer the 3 series - lost soul JerseyDrew , 11/30/2016 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 24 people found this review helpful If you've driven a previous generation 3 series, and fell in love like I did, this car may disappoint you. My 2011 BMW 328i xDrive wasn't perfect by any means - uncomfortable seats, crappy MPG, and nearly exploded on NJ potholes- but it had a "soul". The steering was weighted perfectly - no gimmicky sport/comfort/ ECO pro mode, brakes had a nice bite, and car always felt confident going twice the recommended speed limit through exit/on-ramps. Throaty inline 6, and I could go on... this new model may appeal to Lexus/Mercedes-Benz owners - shiny, colorful displays, and cool lights. The car is definitely more comfortable to drive around town (softer suspension and electric steering). MPG improved greatly (average +10 mpg compared to older model). That's all I can say- I guess BMW is trying to appeal to the mass market buyer. Until the 3 goes back to its roots, I'm planning on buying an Audi next. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Great car, but an Audi A4 is better Sam , 10/02/2017 330i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I got a manual transmission 330i. It's a great car that is actually addictive to drive, but it's that comfortable and it's technology is lacking a little and you pay too much for options that are usually standard on much cheaper cars. As an example, you don't get Android auto at all, you don't get easy access or lumbar support unless you buy the premium package. You don't get a blind point assist as well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

going with a stick was definitely a mistake John F. , 03/30/2018 330i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Well folks, I have wonderful news: at 14,000 miles (and after 28 lease payments) the transmission is finally shifting smoothly. The shifter isn't nearly as rubbery and Mattel-like, and the tranny has stopped hanging up between gears. German engineering! I drive a 2008 Corvette Z06 for fun, so I haven't put many miles on the 330. I wanted a daily driver with a stick so I wouldn't get bored, and I wanted the four because the sixes felt big and lazy, more like an early-2000s E-class Benz than a Bimmer. This is my fourth BMW in six years, and while each has had its strong points, they don't feel like BMWs of the '90s. Given the customer take rate for sticks of one percent (Edmunds doesn't even offer a user review category for 3 series with stick) I can understand why BMW didn't put much effort into refining the clutch and shifter. They did refine the rest of the car, however, to the point that it feels like an aloof Benz of two or three design cycles back--you can beat good performance numbers out of it, but isn't particularly happy doing it. Now I get my kicks hypermiling in Eco mode. The computer wants me to lug the engine at 1400 rpm, confirming that the B48 is a superbly-engineered truck motor that for some inscrutable and probably uniquely German reason winds smoothly to 7 grand even though there's no point to it. This torque monster just wants to be bolted to an automatic, left in Drive and puttered. Besides giving great fuel economy, Eco also mitigates the turbo lag just off idle that the automatic's torque converter masks. Instead of Comfort mode's off/on power delivery, with nothing just above idle, then a burst as the smaller turbo starts to spin, Eco makes power delivery consistently flaccid throughout the rev range, improving driveability. How's service? I saw one dealership try to give my car to another customer (I'm not sure why I objected) and the service writers look like high schoolers earning extra cash. Another dealership told me that, sure, a tech could try to diagnose that balky transmission, but if he didn't think anything was wrong ("could not duplicate") they'd charge me $250--this for a "premium" car under warranty. I get better service at the Chevy dealership. Do I sound disillusioned? BMW lost another purist. It'll never miss him. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse