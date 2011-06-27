Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

2014 BMW 328i Tim , 12/22/2016 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Update, have had 328i for just over 3 years, with 51k on the odometer. No issues other than tire noise from flats, probably need to be changed out. I have now had the 328i for 2 1/2 years and am still loving it. No issues, still on original battery. Still amazes me there is so much power from a 4 cylinder engine. Even with 5 adults in the car it has amazing pickup. But if you want economy just put in eco mode and get 30+, it's the best of both worlds. Wow what a car!!!! For the first time in my life I was in the market for a car for myself after having hauled around kids for 20 plus years in mini-vans. I had narrowed it down to 3 cars: Audi A4, Mercedes C250 ad the BMW 3 series. My son and I test drove the A4 and C250, and liked the performance of the A4, but weren't crazy about the interior. The Mercedes in my opinion failed on all levels, too cramped, quality of materials were poor, performance, and overall ride quality. After that my son was suggesting a Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300, I just wasn't in the market for something that big, and I had test driven a 320 a couple of months back, I liked the 320, but overall performance was below my expectations, so we took the drive to go test drive a CPO BMW 328i. Within 30 seconds of driving the 328, we knew this was no 320, and this was the car I had been looking for. It is a rocket!!! The ride, handling and performance exceeded my expectations. What I love about it the most is the 3 driving styles you can select from: Eco, for maxing out your fuel economy, Comfort, good fuel economy plus some performance, or sport, max speed and fun, it'll get to 80 in no time, hard to believe this is a 4 cylinder, the turbo is great, its a single turbo, but tuned for low and high speeds, so you can take off quick, or if your on the highway have plenty of get up to pass. I also really like the fuel economy you can get out of the car, I'm getting 40 MPG at 70mph, granted flat surface in FL, but that is some serious MPG. Oh yeah, the car looks great too. Roomy as well, I'm 6'1" and fit comfortably. So if you in the market for a smaller German sedan I highly recommend the 328. Not sure about the reliability as I've only had it for a few weeks, but under warranty until 2020. CPO is the way to go. It's been 6 months since I've had the car and am still enjoying it. I now have 25k miles on it and no issues, fuel economy has suffered a little now that I'm using the a/c in the Florida heat, but that is to be expected. It's now been 2 years since I bought the 328i CPO, really no issues. Everything has been maintenance so far, tires are still in great shape. Still love driving it, great mileage on highway, 37 mpg, plenty of power. Would highly recommend Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Happy with thhe 328iX le04awd , 06/09/2014 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful Have now owned my 2014 30 months and it has about 18000 miles on it. This is my first BMW and I must say I love this car. The car has an excellent combination of a comfortable ride and good handling. The handling is not as sharp as the older style BMW 3 series, but its good for driving around town and maybe taking a corner or two at higher speeds. The snow traction with the AWD is awesome. The Navigation system is the best I have ever seen. Everything makes perfect sense and it works extremely well. I love the fact that I can write letters with my fingers on the touch pad and it recognized them. The navigation interface is the best of any cars I have owned by far. The Bluetooth menu takes a little getting used to but once you get used to it, it is easy to use. It locks to my Android phone very quickly and phone conversations are clear via Bluetooth. Put the car in Eco mode and it is a pussycat just minding its own business and getting you from point A to point B in style. Switch it to Sport mode and the car turns into a little monster pinning you back into your seat as you step on the accelerator. I have the premium package with Navigation and the winter package. My kids love the heated rear seats in NE winter. The interior of this car is in need of an update to keep up with the new Audi and Mercedes interior. But it is perfectly functional and looks good. I wish that the climate control would remember the last fan settings and would not always start in the same mode. I have to change the fan setting every time I turn the engine on. The mileage for around town driving is in the low 20s, but highway is above 30 in Eco mode and if you keep your speeds around 60 MPH. It is hard to drive 60 MPH on the highway with this car though as it is so smooth and quiet even at 90 MPH. I have not had a single mechanical or electrical problem with the car that required repairs. It is under bumper to bumper warranty for 4 years of 40K miles. It also includes free maintenance in that duration. The Audi only provides free maintenance for 1 yr or 10K miles. I have owned Hondas and Toyotas prior to this BMW. All in all, this is by far the best car I have ever owned and I would highly recommend it to others. I am a life time customer of BMW now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car (with one irritating flaw) bigbaddave , 12/26/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have been driving this car for a month and just love it. My previous car was a Buick Enclave which although great in many ways just drank too much gas and did rather lumber around. The 328 is a much more complex vehicle and I am still discovering new features. I love the way I can put it into eco-pro mode on the freeways and notch up 35 mpg and better on long drives and then - when I want to leave other drivers well behind - I can slip it into sport mode and boom! I am gone. The one drawback is a lousily small amount of storage space for the driver. The compartment underneath the central arm rest is minute. Report Abuse

A small "Abrams Tank from BMW Garrett Thurber , 01/04/2016 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car goes where you point it with the steering wheel. It also has three different transmission settings for you to choose from; Eco for the best gas consumption with a little less power, Comfort (the default) for a bit less rigid ride with a little more power than Eco, and Sport for driving the car like a BMW is supposed to be driven full power and absolutely no hesitation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse