Used 2013 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Driving Precision and Transformer Features to Wow 6 Year Olds

rihallix, 10/12/2013
The switch from a zippy Honda Civic Si to a 328i Convertible may have taken away the rush of the Civic's K20 engine acceleration but it replaced it with a vehicle with refinement and class. At every turn it feels like someone back in Munich really thought about that feature and refined it. The convertible's big feature is of course it's transformational hard top - a feature guaranteed to mesmerize passing 6 year olds and still cause heads to turn for older observers. The 3.0 liter inline 6 is not the eager peppy Civic engine, it's more the competent "I got this" super smooth pour on the power superior alternative.

Best car I have ever owned

recruitpko, 02/11/2018
335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought it used with 26k miles and not a scratch on the car. The car drives like new, VERY fast and the handling is, again, the best I have ever experienced. The only other German car I have owned was a Porche 944, great handling, but not nearly as fast and the handling and driving experience of the 335i is superior. I walked into the BMW dealer just wanting to take it for a test drive because I had never driven a BMW before.........and ended up buying it within the hour....and i have looked at many sports cars. Watch out for the twin turbos, the car almost leaps off the road. One year later.........still love it! Lots of power and great handling. Great purchase.

Great car!

Chris, 08/04/2018
328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
Fun to drive: turns heads!

