Used 2013 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

Left Coast Ken , 10/28/2015 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

48 of 51 people found this review helpful

Personal Background: Former USMC pilot who's always been a "motor head" at heart. Previously owned numerous motorcycles (including 6-cylinder KZ1300) and performance cars (including Porsche 914/6 - a near perfect car for its day). Now older, expected to act more mature & "within my current station in life" (though I don't want to) as a stalwart, semi-conservative, church-going member of my community . This car is a perfect fit for that scenario - looks appropriate for someone in a suit & tie, but can still tear it up when you want! POSITIVES: My car is an early production model for 2013, having been built in South African & bought by me in April. It has the seven speed automatic transmission - not the manual. I refer to my 335i as a "stealth" street racer (with a luxury interior). With the lower curb weight and same turbo 3.0 liter six-cylinder (N55) engine, it out-performs the larger 535i and a few others of the 6- & 7- series cars. Considering that 95% of my driving is done with myself, or self & wife (5'4", 105 lbs), the car is plenty roomy. I've even had four full-sized adults in it for a 200 mile (3 hour) trip and no one made comments about lack of space. Actually gets better mileage when on the Interstate running at about 80 MPH (West Texas & Utah), than down in the lower speed limits (65-70 MPH). Goes where you point it & stays there! The three different driving modes (Sport/Comfort/Economy) are great. Most driving in Comfort range, but when I want some fun I put it in Sport mode - where it can be a terror (but fun to drive)! CAUTION: Do not "stomp" on the accelerator (in either Comfort or Sport) unless you have both hands on the steering, wheel! It will literally throw you back into your seat when you do (first time I did it I wasn't paying attention, had only one had on the wheel & was entering a transition curve from one freeway to another - I almost lost it). It really is "The Ultimate Driving" machine in that I've taken it round trip from San Diego to the East Coast three times (average of 6000 miles in three weeks, or less) in the almost three years I've had it. That doesn't even begin to count the number of times I've taken it from San Diego up to San Francisco (550 miles one-way) & back on weekends. In each case I was able to make the drive with very little fatigue at the end of each day's driving. The most distance I've covered in a single day in the 335i has been 1100 miles (one day of driving on one of the previously mentioned coast-to-coast trips). NEGATIVES: It took my dealership multiple tries to get my alignment correct in that I was always wearing the front tires on the outside edges (Yes, I was keeping all tire pressures per manufacturer's specs) and on the inside edge of the rear tires. I had to work to get 40K miles on a set of tires (not cheap at about $1200 every time a new set goes on - for the least expensive Michelin tire model recommended for the 335i). I finally made adjustments to my tire pressures (increased the front & reduced the rear) resulting in the tires wearing (slightly) longer & much more evenly - with no apparent degradation of handling/performance! My headlights always look like their aimed too low, unless on high beam, but I've been told (numerous times) they're set correctly. I'm still not excited about the automatic shift lever where you have to pull it back toward you when you want to go "forward" (out of park/neutral) and push it forward when you want to go into "reverse," but am now used to that (in fact I know that is the historical European throttle setup in aircraft, so guess it makes sense to the Germans). Other than tires, I've only had to replace a few smallish parts that have worn out/broken after over 5 years & 125,000 miles. Finally replaced front brakes, but original rear brakes still good (maybe I'm easy on brakes). Right rear tail light lens had to be adjusted within about 18 months (kept coming loose), but easy fix on that (covered by warranty). OVERALL: Car has been rock solid and one heck of a bunch of fun to drive! Get one if you get the chance (a bunch should be coming up for sale after finishing their 3-year lease with original drivers). When I purchased my 335i my expectation is that it would last for at least 8 years and go for 250,000 miles and it looks like it will easily make that (I also have a 2003 Ford F-150 that is now 16 years old & has just under 440,000 miles on it), since we're now at 5 years and I have over 125K on it. My wife is using it for her daily driver in a major Calif metro area and loves it for that. I take it out on the weekends and drive all the country roads in the area (of which there are plenty) since I'm now retired and do not put the miles on it I used to! We still take it on the occasional long weekend "out & back" & it runs like a champ!