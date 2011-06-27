Used 2010 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Warning lights frequently on, 3 dmgd rims Debbie , 06/23/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Regret purchasing car. Primarily chosen for it's hardtop convertible. Have had car serviced 7 times in 1 1/2 yrs. Dash lights frq on even after being serviced! Rims not strong enough for poor road conditions here in new England i.e design flaw.Poor sound system. just not worth the trouble! Great gas mileage.Powerful and attractive, that's about it. Report Abuse

Very disappointed nad , 11/14/2010 1 of 11 people found this review helpful In 10 months had to go to the dealer about 10 times. The engine on light was malfunctioning, then the tires wore out badly, tires cost about $2000, after a year, thats a joke. I had sebring convertible,put same mileage on it, had no problems. BMW is unreliable to me. It is otherwise nice looking car, fun to drive.