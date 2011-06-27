  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Warning lights frequently on, 3 dmgd rims

Debbie, 06/23/2010
Regret purchasing car. Primarily chosen for it's hardtop convertible. Have had car serviced 7 times in 1 1/2 yrs. Dash lights frq on even after being serviced! Rims not strong enough for poor road conditions here in new England i.e design flaw.Poor sound system. just not worth the trouble! Great gas mileage.Powerful and attractive, that's about it.

Very disappointed

nad, 11/14/2010
In 10 months had to go to the dealer about 10 times. The engine on light was malfunctioning, then the tires wore out badly, tires cost about $2000, after a year, thats a joke. I had sebring convertible,put same mileage on it, had no problems. BMW is unreliable to me. It is otherwise nice looking car, fun to drive.

Love my retro hard too convertibie

Shelley Price, 11/02/2019
335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Been a bmw owner since 2005. My last bmw was crushed by a tree and did not hestitatr to return to get another bmw

Research Similar Vehicles