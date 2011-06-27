Used 2008 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

2008 BMW 335i, Transmission died at 84k mi Lovely Day , 09/22/2015 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 41 of 44 people found this review helpful This car was great! When I first bought it I loved it. It had 72k miles on it. I bought it from an Audi dealer (someone had traded it in). In less than 6 months I needed new brakes all around. The driver side headlight had also gone out. Around 3 months after that, the passenger side headlight went out. I purchased the car in April 2014 and by August 2015 at around 84k miles, I had to get a new transmission which thankfully was covered under an aftermarket warranty. So within not even a year and a half, and about 12k miles, the following repairs needed to be done: new transmission, all around brake pads, driver and passenger side headlights, brake fluid flush, oil leak, power steering fluid leak, and some kind of fuel sensor or something that I don't know what in the world the dealer was talking about. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Expensive but reliable del21 , 05/19/2011 39 of 42 people found this review helpful I bought this car in October 2007 with 2 miles on it. I have had it to the shop 1 time for a stero fuse that went back and was replaced under the warrant. I replaced the run flat tires with regular tires ($70 dollar Pirelli's from Discount Tire) and it made no change in it's performance, "repeat, no change in performance after i had run the original tires on Nitrogen for 39000 miles. Nitrogen makes the difference in tires, trust me. The car now has 53000 miles and it still runs great. The only notable annoyance it that the timing clicks and has clicked since about 8000 miles but it is of no harm to the engine. I get the oil changed once a year for about $80, not at the dealership. Great car. Report Abuse

Driver's and Mechanic's dream FLMike , 09/25/2015 335xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful Bought my 335xi AWD sedan as a CPO with 30K miles in 2011 as a "practical" commuter as too many miles on my 1995 Porsche 911S. Love the car but the maintenance costs are beginning to concern me. IMO the ONLY way to purchase / own a 335XI is under the CPO warranty program and sell it before the value curve falls off at 5 to 6 years. Maintenance thus far: Via recall: fuel pump, Under CPO: Both rear bearings, front transfer case, front bearing, all O2 sensors, idler pulley, main harness from battery to engine compartment. Maintenance not covered under CPO: rear window motor: $400 Now at 104K highway miles, maintenance out of my pocket: Electric water pump and thermostat ($1500). So I am estimating the cost to drive this driving machine approaching >$10k in 4 years. Ouch. Expected Maintenance in next 3 months: All fuel injectors: $1600, Rotors / pads $800. Turbos...? hope not. Update 10/2016 118k miles. Original 8yr old battery showing signs of death. New BMW battery $210 self install plus $130 for bmw to reset the not-so-adaptive battery mgmt system. Value cover gasket leak. Dealer wants 1100. Another self install of 4hrs and 40bucks... 170K mile update. Still runs fantastic. Maintenance since 118k update: transmission flush/filter, aftermarket drilled rotors and ceramic pads, spark plug coils 1.5 hr do it yourself for $180.00. Inner window door seal felt glue smearing my ceramic window tint so replaced the seals. Cabin blower motor suddenly not working so pulled module connection and reset... eight minute repair. A/c Compressor getting noisy. Oil pan Gasket leaking... expensive fix coming up. Turbos still performing well. Love it more everyday...like replacement is expensive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What exactly is German Engineering? thr33wayclimax , 12/31/2012 33 of 36 people found this review helpful Bought this car in November 2010 with 50k miles as a CPO. Water pumps are electric and go out every 50k miles or so, covered under cpo. Injectors on this car are notorious for failing, had 3 fail on my car also covered under cpo. Finally the condensor was leaking also replaced under warranty. I sold the car recently for a good price as it still had one year left on the maintenance and warranty. But the new owner reported serpentine belt failure. This is due to a bad subfram design and driver side engine mount which allows the belt to hit the subframe, over time the belt will shear and WILL FAIL. BMW has a "New" subframe but will not cover costs to fix their mistake. Idiots. Report Abuse