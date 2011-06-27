Used 2003 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

325xi great car BMWwagonowner , 09/17/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The 2003 325 wagon handles beautifully under all conditions, and I give it high marks for exterior styling. The 2.5 liter might be a little underpowered for some with the added weight of the AWD system. I look at it as a positive - saving fuel for the driving I do most often. Report Abuse

Performance from a Wagon rhmass , 10/30/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This wagon is every bit a BMW despite the body style. One will never notice this is a wagon while driving it. As a owner of several BMWs in our family, I have found absolutely no compromise of its handling in comparison with the BMW sedans. A very worthwhile replacement for a gas guzzling SUV, even a BMW SUV. The additional carrying capacity is welcome for trips. The slightly firmer suspension that comes with the AWD wagon makes cornering a dream despite its all weather tires! Report Abuse

BMW 325xi Outdoor girl , 12/30/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car. It handles great and is wonderful in snow. Report Abuse

Great little SUV substitute cwpnewpaltz , 04/26/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After three SUVs that had trouble getting to 21 mpg on the highway, I finally concluded I needed hauling capacity, not testosterone, and this little BMW wagon. It is a joy to own and drive. My seventh BMW since 1980, and the first non-7 series, I find it has enough creature comforts to be near luxury class,and the reliability is 100%. Free scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance (not that I've needed this service) are a nice plus. Couldn't possibly like a car more. Report Abuse