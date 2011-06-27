Used 2003 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
325xi great car
The 2003 325 wagon handles beautifully under all conditions, and I give it high marks for exterior styling. The 2.5 liter might be a little underpowered for some with the added weight of the AWD system. I look at it as a positive - saving fuel for the driving I do most often.
Performance from a Wagon
This wagon is every bit a BMW despite the body style. One will never notice this is a wagon while driving it. As a owner of several BMWs in our family, I have found absolutely no compromise of its handling in comparison with the BMW sedans. A very worthwhile replacement for a gas guzzling SUV, even a BMW SUV. The additional carrying capacity is welcome for trips. The slightly firmer suspension that comes with the AWD wagon makes cornering a dream despite its all weather tires!
BMW 325xi
I love this car. It handles great and is wonderful in snow.
Great little SUV substitute
After three SUVs that had trouble getting to 21 mpg on the highway, I finally concluded I needed hauling capacity, not testosterone, and this little BMW wagon. It is a joy to own and drive. My seventh BMW since 1980, and the first non-7 series, I find it has enough creature comforts to be near luxury class,and the reliability is 100%. Free scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance (not that I've needed this service) are a nice plus. Couldn't possibly like a car more.
Not my mother's station wagon!
Reliable, nimble and fun to drive, I have enjoyed my first BMW thoroughly. Sporty feel, excellent handling on highway and twisty back roads.
