Used 1996 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent car
When we bought our 328i it had approx 82k miles on it, it now has 150k. In that time we have had to replace the radiator and water pump. At 150k it drives like it just came off the showroom floor. We are very pleased with it. My wife is the primary driver and we are now considering buying a 2001 5 series. The paint is cracking in some places also the ignition switch has presented some problems which was an inconvenience to have repaired. All in all it is an excellent vehicle.
Amazing car
This car is absolutely amazing. I've owned this car since 90,000 miles and have used it as a daily commuter, ALL seasons. It has 260,000+ miles on it now and it still runs great. This interior is in great condition and the leather looks amazing and won't just deteriorate on you. The exterior is still in good shape, although rust is beginning to start under the doors. The engine ticks a little bit now as well. Besides that the engine still roars like she's new and I couldn't be happier with this vehicle.
It's amazing - but here are some issues.
Sport package seats are very stiff and also extremely supportive. You won't want to take this on a 3+ hour trip, but it's a blast getting to work each day! Also, remarkable in the snow with Blizzaks. The car is thought out very well, but the electric "glitches" can drive you nuts. Check engine light is aways on - but the performance exhaust and intake is probably my fault... Brake light indicator pops up from time to time, which I hear is a common issue. Everyone wants to race you from the stoplights - what's up with that!?! I have had only one repair in the past two years, and it was about $200.
Good Fun Doesn't Come Cheap
Great engineering went into the design of 328i. Great handling, good ergonomics, lots of cool gadgets, unbelievable at top speeds, but expensive to maintain. Other BMW owners seem to have the same comments.
Great Car
This is a great car. It was in great condition when I bought the car so I have not had to many problems with it. Little stuff like the drivers electric door lock messed up. That only cost me $150 to fix so not to bad. My water pump messed up and cost me $300, but I am told that it is common on these cars if the original pump is still in there. It has 80K miles on it. But the motor purrs like a kitten. It runs GREAT!
