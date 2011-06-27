  1. Home
Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

safe, fun, and EXPENSIVE

bimmerdriver, 09/17/2003
Been in two accidents and the car saved my life. Lots of little things that go wrong cost a ton of money. For example, a new window switch cost $45 at the dealership. The wheel cover with the BMW emblem came off--$75 and you can't get it at an auto store. Very fun to drive as long as the RPM's get up over 3k, and its awesome in the summer, although to fix the top will cost $1,500--forget it, I'll run it manually. Safe, fun, and expensive.

fun but pricey

GuyM, 05/30/2003
electric top mechanism required $1600 in repairs. SRS light required a $450 "brain". Everything expensive. Never again.

