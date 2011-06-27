  1. Home
Used 1992 BMW 3 Series 318i Features & Specs

More about the 1992 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.2 in.
Curb weight2867 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
