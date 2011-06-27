  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1992 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 3 Series
5(45%)4(41%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
22 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,864
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Hole in the wallet

BisForBummer, 09/24/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Worst designed BMW ever. From plastic radiator to plastic fins on the water pump blade to a computer that does not adequately drain when the car is taken to a car wash such that is floods and shorts out.

Report Abuse

Ups at downs at 215k miles

gpelite, 03/01/2011
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought this second or third hand from a guy who blew the head gasket. I was pissed, but 2600 for a gasket vs 1200 for a new engine package, I swapped engines. Parts are cheap for this car folks, if you are handy you can conquer this one. FYI the broken gasket engine was because he overheated it by not changing the water pump at regular guidelines. You need to do matinence on the car, just regular stuff, she will run forever. Ive only replaced water pump and alternator at regular intervals once... so this car has been beaten bad. Ive also done suspension parts, small stabilizers and struts, routine. I kill this thing all over the USA and she is a trooper... Im impressed.

Report Abuse

Riding on Rails

wessms, 09/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought this car for our daughter, not so she could have a "cool" car, but for safety and reliability. Little did I know that I would like it more than she does. Performance is excellent. The first 3-4 seconds of acceleration are a little slower than I'd expect (auto trans), but once the beefy 6 cylinder gets revved, it's a horse. Smoothness and handling on the interstate are my favorite parts. It's like riding on rails.

Report Abuse

German build quality

Bozz, 12/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for my brother in January from my manager. eversince we own this car, it has so many small accessories problem such as A/C holes leaks, gasket leaks, and now the heater holes is leaking. Althought, I really like the performance of the car but i just feel so annoy on fixing this small problems.

Report Abuse

Have enough cash for numerous repairs

superjunkyard, 08/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Owned this car new. Many problems popped up over the years. This car can drain the money in your pocket fast because of constant repairs that are very expensive. Repairs range from wiper motor, turn signal problems, radiator hose leakages to leaky transmission fluid pan, etc. Engine is decent, but not that powerful. The paints on the body is crappy.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles