Used 1990 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews
My Fun Secret
I purchased this car for $2500, with 180k miles on it so it needed some basic mechanical attention. Mostly tired parts, but nothing wrong with the engine at all. Being that I have access to parts at cost and I do all my own work, it may not be a fair assessment however I LOVE this car! For me the parts are cheap, the work is easy and as long as you take care of the wear items, it will run forever. OK maybe not forever but I recently turned 200,000 miles and I'm proud of it. I look forward to hitting the 250k mark. I will drive this car anywhere without worry. This weekend I am taking it to LA from San Francisco and expect it to be a sweet ride down Hwy 1!
Possibly the greatest car ever made ... If you know how to drive
Well this is my first car a 1988 BMW 325is 5-speed , but have driven newer BMWs and can say that not much else drives as good as a well sorted e30 does , and nothing that I've driven drives better . I will say that the e30 in stock form is not very fast it will move once you get the engine on cam 2400-5500rpm , but e30s are momentum cars not drag racers , e30s handle very well if you know what your doing , the steering is second to nothing , the brakes are surprisingly good , and the handling is very good, but if you screw up there are NO safety nets , you have ABS that's it e30s love oversteer , you will most likely flip the car around at least once , so buy the best tires you can afford
A practical beauty with a lot of zazz!
I bought this car in 2004 and drove it as daily driver until I switched over to a Porsche 993. Since then she is my backup, but I just can't part from her. She has been very reliable as a daily driver as well as on long multi-state drives in any weather conditions. This car is very practical as a convertible, it has a decent trunk space and can chauffeur 4 adults, for a BMW cheap to repair and (when washed/waxed) gets a lot of looks and questions. The car is very responsive, reacts quickly with a slight understeer. Get it as a manual with a manual top. This is a GREAT package of beauty, driving fun, high reliability and practicality and the convertible is guaranteed to become a classic.
Oldie but Goodie (update)
I bought a 1989 BMW 325i with 138k miles from its original owner. She now has 186k. It's in perfect running condition and cosmetically it's near perfect if not immaculate. I changed the transmission and made it a 5 speed just for preferance but the 4 Speed automatic transmission was flawless. I get about 23.5 combined mpg with either transmission with mostly hwy driving. I highly recommend this car to anyone looking for a cool vintage car on a budget. Given you perform the proper maintenance, this car will not let you down and it's a great daily with decent MPG.
Amazing, Amazing car. I'll miss it.
I got a 1987 BMW 325iS as my very first car. It had about 155k miles. I had it for 13 years. While it had a few issues over the years (ECU, radiator fan, brake master cyl, clutch, routine stuff like brakes and timing belt; expected after 200k miles+), it was VERY reliable. The engine was glorious to rev and got good mpg. The ride and handling was great, and was perfect after getting H&R+Bilsteins. Very fun and easy to live with. Sadly, my car's life was ended by an errant elderly man driving a beat up Toyota, who hit it while it was parked. It had 300,000 miles on it, and was still fun to drive every day. I loved my car dearly, and will be getting another BMW. R.I.P, my old E30.
