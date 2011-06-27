  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1990 BMW 3 Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 3 Series
5(79%)4(21%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,864
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Fun Secret

Hwy1Cruiser, 09/12/2005
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car for $2500, with 180k miles on it so it needed some basic mechanical attention. Mostly tired parts, but nothing wrong with the engine at all. Being that I have access to parts at cost and I do all my own work, it may not be a fair assessment however I LOVE this car! For me the parts are cheap, the work is easy and as long as you take care of the wear items, it will run forever. OK maybe not forever but I recently turned 200,000 miles and I'm proud of it. I look forward to hitting the 250k mark. I will drive this car anywhere without worry. This weekend I am taking it to LA from San Francisco and expect it to be a sweet ride down Hwy 1!

Report Abuse

Possibly the greatest car ever made ... If you know how to drive

mobius1127, 07/31/2012
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Well this is my first car a 1988 BMW 325is 5-speed , but have driven newer BMWs and can say that not much else drives as good as a well sorted e30 does , and nothing that I've driven drives better . I will say that the e30 in stock form is not very fast it will move once you get the engine on cam 2400-5500rpm , but e30s are momentum cars not drag racers , e30s handle very well if you know what your doing , the steering is second to nothing , the brakes are surprisingly good , and the handling is very good, but if you screw up there are NO safety nets , you have ABS that's it e30s love oversteer , you will most likely flip the car around at least once , so buy the best tires you can afford

Report Abuse

A practical beauty with a lot of zazz!

cyberork, 03/27/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2004 and drove it as daily driver until I switched over to a Porsche 993. Since then she is my backup, but I just can't part from her. She has been very reliable as a daily driver as well as on long multi-state drives in any weather conditions. This car is very practical as a convertible, it has a decent trunk space and can chauffeur 4 adults, for a BMW cheap to repair and (when washed/waxed) gets a lot of looks and questions. The car is very responsive, reacts quickly with a slight understeer. Get it as a manual with a manual top. This is a GREAT package of beauty, driving fun, high reliability and practicality and the convertible is guaranteed to become a classic.

Report Abuse

Oldie but Goodie (update)

zoolander1, 08/16/2013
325i 4dr Sedan
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought a 1989 BMW 325i with 138k miles from its original owner. She now has 186k. It's in perfect running condition and cosmetically it's near perfect if not immaculate. I changed the transmission and made it a 5 speed just for preferance but the 4 Speed automatic transmission was flawless. I get about 23.5 combined mpg with either transmission with mostly hwy driving. I highly recommend this car to anyone looking for a cool vintage car on a budget. Given you perform the proper maintenance, this car will not let you down and it's a great daily with decent MPG.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Amazing, Amazing car. I'll miss it.

gawdzila, 12/10/2010
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I got a 1987 BMW 325iS as my very first car. It had about 155k miles. I had it for 13 years. While it had a few issues over the years (ECU, radiator fan, brake master cyl, clutch, routine stuff like brakes and timing belt; expected after 200k miles+), it was VERY reliable. The engine was glorious to rev and got good mpg. The ride and handling was great, and was perfect after getting H&R+Bilsteins. Very fun and easy to live with. Sadly, my car's life was ended by an errant elderly man driving a beat up Toyota, who hit it while it was parked. It had 300,000 miles on it, and was still fun to drive every day. I loved my car dearly, and will be getting another BMW. R.I.P, my old E30.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 1990 BMW 3 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles