2019 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Dan , 01/16/2019 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

30 of 30 people found this review helpful

...whenever I drive this car. I’ve been a long time Bimmer owner and this model gives me the same “Ultimate Drive” joy similar to when I had the 2003 E46 325i car. It drives crisply, handles well through the curves and actually rides smoother and quieter than the E46. The driver's and passenger's seats are comfortable and supportive with multiple adjustments available including adjustable lumbar support. The rear seats, on the other hand, are basically for shorter drives or individuals shorter than 5½ feet, but since this is my daily drive car, that has not been an issue. The rear seats do fold down providing ample space for carrying more luggage or larger items, provided there’s only two in the car. But, really, the best thing about this car is it brings back that Ultimate Drive euphoria, something BMW has drifted from recently.