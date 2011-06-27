2019 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Gives me this silly grin...
...whenever I drive this car. I’ve been a long time Bimmer owner and this model gives me the same “Ultimate Drive” joy similar to when I had the 2003 E46 325i car. It drives crisply, handles well through the curves and actually rides smoother and quieter than the E46. The driver's and passenger's seats are comfortable and supportive with multiple adjustments available including adjustable lumbar support. The rear seats, on the other hand, are basically for shorter drives or individuals shorter than 5½ feet, but since this is my daily drive car, that has not been an issue. The rear seats do fold down providing ample space for carrying more luggage or larger items, provided there’s only two in the car. But, really, the best thing about this car is it brings back that Ultimate Drive euphoria, something BMW has drifted from recently.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Modern Retro
This car should remind you of the iconic BMW Model 2002. It has the look, stance and feel with all the modern safety and technology. I couldnt be happier- BMW luxury at a low entry cost, with all the sport you would want-with rear wheel drive! Shop around as you should be able to buy this car in the low to mid thirties. The A3 Quattro woukd be the only reasonable competition for this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 2 Series
Related 2019 BMW 2 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020