  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 2 Series
  4. 2019 BMW 2 Series
  5. 2019 BMW 2 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 2 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 2 Series for sale
MSRP Starting at
$35,300
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Gives me this silly grin...

Dan, 01/16/2019
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

...whenever I drive this car. I’ve been a long time Bimmer owner and this model gives me the same “Ultimate Drive” joy similar to when I had the 2003 E46 325i car. It drives crisply, handles well through the curves and actually rides smoother and quieter than the E46. The driver's and passenger's seats are comfortable and supportive with multiple adjustments available including adjustable lumbar support. The rear seats, on the other hand, are basically for shorter drives or individuals shorter than 5½ feet, but since this is my daily drive car, that has not been an issue. The rear seats do fold down providing ample space for carrying more luggage or larger items, provided there’s only two in the car. But, really, the best thing about this car is it brings back that Ultimate Drive euphoria, something BMW has drifted from recently.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Modern Retro

Chris Kottke, 12/09/2018
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

This car should remind you of the iconic BMW Model 2002. It has the look, stance and feel with all the modern safety and technology. I couldnt be happier- BMW luxury at a low entry cost, with all the sport you would want-with rear wheel drive! Shop around as you should be able to buy this car in the low to mid thirties. The A3 Quattro woukd be the only reasonable competition for this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 2 Series for sale

Related 2019 BMW 2 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars