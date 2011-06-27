Used 2017 BMW 2 Series M240i Consumer Reviews
Awesome Car!
james cook, 05/12/2017
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Hands down, the best performing car for the price out there, together with excellent comfort, quite a combination.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Best car I had so far!
Jose David, 03/07/2018
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
I would need a couple of hours to describe this car in detail, but for the short review I would say this is an excellent sport car. First of all is the performance: acceleration is impressive and once you start, you can't stop. On the highway I have left all sort of cars behind....from mustangs to mercedes! It is incredible quick. For the city, the car handles really nice and fits everywhere. This is a car to be used as an everyday car without the worries of more typical sport cars
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
