Used 2017 BMW 2 Series M240i Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Awesome Car!

james cook, 05/12/2017
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Hands down, the best performing car for the price out there, together with excellent comfort, quite a combination.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Best car I had so far!

Jose David, 03/07/2018
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I would need a couple of hours to describe this car in detail, but for the short review I would say this is an excellent sport car. First of all is the performance: acceleration is impressive and once you start, you can't stop. On the highway I have left all sort of cars behind....from mustangs to mercedes! It is incredible quick. For the city, the car handles really nice and fits everywhere. This is a car to be used as an everyday car without the worries of more typical sport cars

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
