Used 2017 BMW 2 Series M240i Consumer Reviews

Jose David , 03/07/2018 M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I would need a couple of hours to describe this car in detail, but for the short review I would say this is an excellent sport car. First of all is the performance: acceleration is impressive and once you start, you can't stop. On the highway I have left all sort of cars behind....from mustangs to mercedes! It is incredible quick. For the city, the car handles really nice and fits everywhere. This is a car to be used as an everyday car without the worries of more typical sport cars