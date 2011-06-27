Used 2016 BMW 2 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive.
Spent quite a bit of time deciding which small, all-wheel convertible to buy. There aren't too many choices in the premium category. Tried Audi TT and didn't like the ride or visibility. Didn't consider the other Audis because I have a hard time getting by that big Audi nose. Have only had the car for a few days, but like it a lot. The acceleration and handling are great for such a small car. It's certainly no bargain and we spent another $2,000 for a different wheel and tire package because we didn't like the M's all-grey rims. We have now owned the car for over a year and we absolutely love it. My wife uses it as an everyday car and I for the convertible and fun to drive. Would absolutely buy the car again if making the choice. Only caution is that it is very low in the front, which causes it to rub on low treadles and drives.
Love our TOY
My husband and I own a 5 series, X3 and now the 228i convertible. This was this most spontaneous purchase ever. We were at a dealer looking at a 911, and I saw this gorgeous gem in Mineral Gray , Black top and interior. It was “Love at first drive”. It’s quick and responsive. And what a value! Nearly half price in just 2 and a half years! Really grips the road, takes corners on a dime. Of course the ride is a little taut, but is not punishing, and the seats are quite comfortable.
Very decent
Very decent convertible, especially when compared to other convertibles in the price range.
My first BMW
Best convertible that’s not tiny...and not too big. Have had the car almost a year and love driving it! Top up or top down! I find it really difficult to get off the road and into my garage. I need to plan a long road trip with it. It’s very comfortable I haven’t even figured out half of all the amenities it handles fabulously and it is very fast! I have the Valencia orange metallic with tan seats. The version I bought is fully loaded and was a $50,000 vehicle new. I got it for less than half price just three years later. I limit my driving to weekends and Special trips. I kept my Honda SUV. All I can say is I love it beautiful styling and top quality.
Massively Underwhelmed
Have driven BMWs exclusively since the early 1990s and this is my likely my last new one, BMW has really squandered a great deal of brand loyalty with this latest timid and tinny version of a once great car. It lacks the fit, feel and soul of my previous leased ragtops (1 series / 3 series) and yet costs the same. Recently put this pretty but vapid toy up on Swapalease and bought a used Mazda that is just as fun for less than half the price.
