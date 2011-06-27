Used 2014 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Outstanding Coupe!
Overall an outstanding coupe, significant improvement over the 1 series. The engine is impressive with no noticeable turbo lag, steering has been lightened up in the comfort mode but does get heavier in the sport mode. Handling in the corners is on rails, wish I was back in Germany driving on the autobahn! Interior design is well thought out, controls are easy to use and the temp display is visible with polarized sunglasses now (a problem in my 330xi). Trunk space is good and with the seats down there's lots of room to carry cargo. Back seats are OK for a short drive but I rarely have anyone in the back seats so no big deal for me. Got the mineral grey color/black interior looks great!
Am I the only one?
I purchased a 2014 228i with 9K miles after an exhaustive look at other cars such as the Audis, Mustangs, and Cameros. This was the comprimise between what I wanted (Audi A6 w/ 6 cyl) and what my wife wanted (Camry). Love driving it. Drives wonderfully. Quick, steers well, and is fun to play in. However, I've only had the car for 8 months and it has already been in the shop more than any other car I've owned. Every little thing seems to want to fail. Since I bought it: replaced the radio/nav (still doesn't show traffic), replaced rear shocks, fixed the sunroof, replaced the AC control unit, fixed/adjusted several different sensors and ninnies... Even as I type this, I have it scheduled to return to the shop tomorrow to fix more issues. Unfortunately, depreciation is forcing me to keep it a while longer, but I'm afraid that once the warranty is over next spring I'll be on the hook with a non-stop list of fixes. Maybe I got a bad one. I hope so, as I love driving the thing and all of the reviews are positive relating to its reliability.
Great fun to drive. Maximum torque at 1,450 rpm!!
Great response and nimble handling. My favorite BMW after 20 years driving 5 series and 328. Bought it three years old 2017, have put 30,000 miles on ot. Still a delight to drive. Only repair an indicator bulb at $8. Only negative is that some of the interior trim seems a little fragile eg sun visors, and one of the passenger power seat mechanisms is not responding. Did not extend warranty, and feel justified. Plenty of power for my needs. Like the fold down rear seats for carrying bikes etc. Rear seat room fine for people less than 6 feet tall. Highly recommended.
