Used 2013 BMW 1 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Last of N/A Inline Sixes 71boattail , 02/21/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful After test driving many coupes in the $30-$40K range, I drove the 128i on a whim thinking I would check it off the list and move on. After driving it however, I pulled out the checkbook. There are cars with more power and better styling, but I couldn't find any that had the combination of performance, handling and quality for the money.

2013 BMW 135is Scott Gravitt , 01/30/2017 135is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Great car for the young or the young at heart. Most should consider the car as a two seater with occasional back seat use for young kids. Very fast, very reliable, and very smooth running in line 6 cylinder. This BMW was my 2nd after my 1989 325is. I've always been a fan of BMW but think the company has lost its way over the last few years. This car along with the new 2 series is as close as one can get to the old E30 BMW. Performance

Great used Car Mark , 02/10/2018 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Great used sporty vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fair Car Needs Modification to Be Good rudycassap , 07/21/2014 7 of 12 people found this review helpful After coming out of a Scion FR-S, I felt the suspension in the 128i M Sport to still be too soft and sloppy (lots of roll and bounce). Car improved with a Dinan Stage 1 suspension (Konis and shorter springs). Then ditched the Goodyear Eagel Run on Flat tires for Bridgestone Potenza S-04 summer tires and now it is comfortable, sporty, and actually quieter in the cabin. Car has adequate power but could use a little more horsepower for freeway passing - I guess they could not step all over the 135i. Best part is the silky smooth Inline 6 cylinder engine without the turbo issues that plague many BMWs. Cabin and trunk are a little small, but enthusiasts actually love this chassis more than M3.