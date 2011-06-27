Used 2010 BMW 1 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Trophy Wife
My BMW is what was promised: "The Ultimate Driving machine". It's fast, fun and flirty. However..... This car is for the person who would be willing to support a trophy wife (or pool boy). It's gorgeous and the envy of all, but she continually wants new things and things cost!! Beware, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Tires - runflats. Nice thought, but they ride rough. Replacement is $350 each and meant to last only 35,000 miles. They go "flat" rather easily. (Three flats in 6 months) I had a complete blow out after hitting a pothole. Cost vs trade-in value is not what I expected.
Makes us feel younger
The 2010 convertible replaced our 2007 series 3 sedan. Feels the same as I drive it around southern Florida. With the top down I feel about twenty years younger and it is a fun drive. Tight turns, great acceleration, the joy of cruising around has reappeared. Cost was similar to my series three car. Blue tooth option is a must. Safety features abound.
135i - money pit
I sunk 18K to get the turbos replaced, a/c leak, fuel pump, and countless other fixes. The car was great will the warranty expired at 100k miles. It was fast and a ton of fun. Had to get rid of it before I lost my shirt. Maybe a Z4 is better?
Love It
I bought a 2008 128i convertible loaded and have it for now approx 1.5 years. I cant tell you how much I love this car. In the summer I am pretty much the envy of all. Car runs great (plenty of testosterone so to speak), feels great behind the wheel, has a stunning look, and consistently has averaged 21-24 mpg. Overall, love the car and consider it a great buy. One more thing. The dealer has been great in answering any questions I have and taking care of all the FREE service. I plan on keeping this car a long time.
The one
The best car I have ever owned. Excellent fit and finish. But, it's the performance that really is the kicker. Have had three BMW's and this is the best. It is number one.
