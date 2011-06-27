  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 1 Series
  4. Used 2010 BMW 1 Series
  5. Used 2010 BMW 1 Series Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 BMW 1 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 1 Series
5(60%)4(0%)3(20%)2(0%)1(20%)
3.8
5 reviews
Write a review
See all 1 Series for sale
List Price Range
$7,999 - $15,500
Used 1 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Trophy Wife

tasseltoosh, 12/30/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My BMW is what was promised: "The Ultimate Driving machine". It's fast, fun and flirty. However..... This car is for the person who would be willing to support a trophy wife (or pool boy). It's gorgeous and the envy of all, but she continually wants new things and things cost!! Beware, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Tires - runflats. Nice thought, but they ride rough. Replacement is $350 each and meant to last only 35,000 miles. They go "flat" rather easily. (Three flats in 6 months) I had a complete blow out after hitting a pothole. Cost vs trade-in value is not what I expected.

Report Abuse

Makes us feel younger

malcolm, 02/01/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 2010 convertible replaced our 2007 series 3 sedan. Feels the same as I drive it around southern Florida. With the top down I feel about twenty years younger and it is a fun drive. Tight turns, great acceleration, the joy of cruising around has reappeared. Cost was similar to my series three car. Blue tooth option is a must. Safety features abound.

Report Abuse

135i - money pit

Robert Keating, 04/18/2017
135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I sunk 18K to get the turbos replaced, a/c leak, fuel pump, and countless other fixes. The car was great will the warranty expired at 100k miles. It was fast and a ton of fun. Had to get rid of it before I lost my shirt. Maybe a Z4 is better?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love It

Craig, 01/16/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2008 128i convertible loaded and have it for now approx 1.5 years. I cant tell you how much I love this car. In the summer I am pretty much the envy of all. Car runs great (plenty of testosterone so to speak), feels great behind the wheel, has a stunning look, and consistently has averaged 21-24 mpg. Overall, love the car and consider it a great buy. One more thing. The dealer has been great in answering any questions I have and taking care of all the FREE service. I plan on keeping this car a long time.

Report Abuse

The one

coach25, 04/13/2011
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The best car I have ever owned. Excellent fit and finish. But, it's the performance that really is the kicker. Have had three BMW's and this is the best. It is number one.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 1 Series for sale

Related Used 2010 BMW 1 Series Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles