Used 2010 BMW 1 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Trophy Wife tasseltoosh , 12/30/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My BMW is what was promised: "The Ultimate Driving machine". It's fast, fun and flirty. However..... This car is for the person who would be willing to support a trophy wife (or pool boy). It's gorgeous and the envy of all, but she continually wants new things and things cost!! Beware, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Tires - runflats. Nice thought, but they ride rough. Replacement is $350 each and meant to last only 35,000 miles. They go "flat" rather easily. (Three flats in 6 months) I had a complete blow out after hitting a pothole. Cost vs trade-in value is not what I expected. Report Abuse

Makes us feel younger malcolm , 02/01/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 2010 convertible replaced our 2007 series 3 sedan. Feels the same as I drive it around southern Florida. With the top down I feel about twenty years younger and it is a fun drive. Tight turns, great acceleration, the joy of cruising around has reappeared. Cost was similar to my series three car. Blue tooth option is a must. Safety features abound. Report Abuse

135i - money pit Robert Keating , 04/18/2017 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I sunk 18K to get the turbos replaced, a/c leak, fuel pump, and countless other fixes. The car was great will the warranty expired at 100k miles. It was fast and a ton of fun. Had to get rid of it before I lost my shirt. Maybe a Z4 is better? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love It Craig , 01/16/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought a 2008 128i convertible loaded and have it for now approx 1.5 years. I cant tell you how much I love this car. In the summer I am pretty much the envy of all. Car runs great (plenty of testosterone so to speak), feels great behind the wheel, has a stunning look, and consistently has averaged 21-24 mpg. Overall, love the car and consider it a great buy. One more thing. The dealer has been great in answering any questions I have and taking care of all the FREE service. I plan on keeping this car a long time. Report Abuse