Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Consumer Reviews
It is truly impressive...but
Joe Vansiniglia, 06/03/2019
Speed 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
It's a very pricey automobile of dubious value compared to my vintage 1962 VW 1200 Saloon. Both get me exactly where I choose to go. The difference is the VW is so much FUN to drive!! [non-permissible content removed]
