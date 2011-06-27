Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Consumer Reviews
Supersport
Jeremy, 04/14/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
I purchased this as a replacement to a 2008 GT Speed. Hard to believe that a few changes results in such a vastly improved vehicle. Handling is outstanding, transmission is much crisper. Drives like a Ferrari 599 with and auto transmission. Plus the iPod interface actually works. (finally!) Black wheels and trim looks good, but not all exterior colors work. Avoid browns and greens). This is a unique vehicle. Stunning performance, but with reliability and comfort that mean the car can be driven daily.
