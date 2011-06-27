Vehicle overview

It may seem surprising today, but Bentley was a racing powerhouse in the first half of the 20th century. Before they were turned into rebadged Rolls-Royces, high-speed Bentley motor cars known by their engine displacements (including the 3-liter Supersports) were hugely successful at Le Mans, Brooklands and other world-famous circuits. These cars were big and supremely powerful, known more for their brute strength than any semblance of delicacy or agility. In this historical spirit, the 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports was created to rekindle some of the brand's long-lost performance glory.

Of course, recent Bentleys have not been wanting for power. The Continental GT Speed produces 600 horsepower and the old Arnage T cranked out so much torque (738 pound-feet), it could cause a wobble in the Earth's orbit. Yet turning was not a forte, so you'd certainly never relish taking one to a curvy road, let alone a world-famous race circuit. The 2011 Continental Supersports, however, can dispatch a winding road while actually showing a semblance of delicacy and agility that its great-great grandfathers could only wistfully imagine.

It all starts with weight. A fully loaded GT Speed hits the scales with almost 5,200 pounds, so the Jenny Craig method of modification was used to optimize the 21 additional horses extracted from the GT Speed's W12 engine that makes the Supersports the most powerful Bentley ever. Ninety-nine pounds were saved by replacing the standard front seats with manually operated carbon-fiber sport seats. The backseat was also pulled out and replaced by a parcel shelf, while standard carbon-ceramic brakes and different wheels further trim the pounds. The result is straight-line performance that matches a Porsche 911 GT2 and Nissan GT-R.

That loss in weight also helps the Supersports around corners, as does the retuning of the Continental's adjustable suspension (dampers and ride height). Our handling numbers at the track were consequently quite impressive, though not to the same degree as exotic supercars from Ferrari and Lamborghini that inhabit this price range. It may have lost some weight, but this Continental is still pretty big-boned. Also, its suspension tuning makes the Supersports' ride firm regardless of which setting you choose.

As such, there is a conflicted nature to the 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports. It doesn't offer the ride of a "proper" Bentley like the Continental GT Speed, and with its manual-operated front seats and myriad black-out styling elements, it doesn't look or feel like one either. At the same time, this big Bentley still can't match the agility you'd find in a Ferrari 458 Italia or any number of similarly priced exotic supercars. Perhaps you could consider the Supersports as a sort of middle-ground choice, but the Aston Martin DBS strikes a better balance between performance, handling, luxury and comfort.

Even so, the Supersports indeed rekindles some of Bentley's long-lost performance heritage. If you dream of reliving the past glories of Le Mans and Brooklands, then perhaps it deserves a place in your garage.