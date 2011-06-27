Vehicle overview

You simply can't please everybody all the time. This adage has rung true throughout history, and does again with the 2012 Bentley Continental Supersports. This high-performance variant of the standard Continental GT attempts to expand the Bentley appeal beyond driving-oriented luxury buyers to those with an eye for exotic sports cars. The resulting vehicle might not attract either, but instead may tap into a narrow band where the two worlds collide.

For drivers who prioritize performance, the base model Continental GT with its 4.7-second 0-60-mph sprint and top speed of 199 mph will not disappoint. Yet the Supersports proves both quicker and faster, reaching 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and topping out at 204 mph. Those numbers don't lie, but neither does this one: $77,100. That's the premium you'll pay for the Supersports.

Opting for the Continental Supersports requires additional sacrifices. A parcel shelf replaces the cramped rear seats, while a firmer suspension compromises ride quality. And manually operated seats seem out of place in a car that costs more than a quarter of a million dollars (that's a big number, right?). At least for 2012, the Supersports receives the GT's updated infotainment system. The previous unit was a target of ridicule in past models.

The upgraded infotainment unit being the only significant revision for the 2012 Bentley Continental Supersports, buyers might be drawn to more exotic packages. The 2012 Aston Martin DBS is similarly priced and more deftly blends luxury and performance. The 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia costs slightly less and offers more agility, as do the 2012 McLaren MP4-12C and 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. And there's always the stalwart 2012 Porsche 911 lineup, with a wide spectrum of performance to fit a variety of tastes.