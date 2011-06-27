Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $70,000Good Deal
2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Base27,623 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
7/16/2020 5:07:34 PM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCU8ZA9AC063645
Stock: 063645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$87,799
2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Base14,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois
Black Bentley Northbrook at 100 Skokie BLVD in Northbrook IL. 60062 is proud to present this 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports with 14,375 miles. We are the Northshore's premiere luxury auto retailer and an authorized Bentley dealer. . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2010 Bentley. This low mileage Bentley Continental Supersports has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports is in a league of its own You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. This pre-owned Bentley Continental Supersports looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. More information about the 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports: With a price range hovering around $200,000, no one could call the Bentley Continental a great value. But with the finest hides used in the interior, the powerful W12 engine, and the stunning design of the Continental lineup, this is one of the finest driving machines on the road today. Where some of its competitors assume the owner will have a driver, Bentley assumes the owner will want to take the wheel himself. High-end fabrics and matched veneers are used throughout the car, and standard features for the Continental are only available as expensive options on other luxury sedans. This model sets itself apart with completely customizable, ultimate in performance and luxury, and Seven variations to meet any taste
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCU8ZA7AC064440
Stock: P11917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $84,900Fair Deal
2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Base14,630 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brian's Auto Center - Manasquan / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCU8ZA0AC064022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $69,907
2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Base38,128 milesDelivery available*
Galpin Lincoln - Van Nuys / California
GREAT MILES 38,128! Customer Specified Color exterior and Beluga w/Linen Stitching interior, Supersports trim. Leather Interior, Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Flex Fuel, All Wheel Drive, Non-Smoker vehicle, Edmunds.com explains The most-powerful and best-handling Bentley ever.. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Flex Fuel, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Bentley Supersports with Customer Specified Color exterior and Beluga w/Linen Stitching interior features a 12 Cylinder Engine with 621 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says The most-powerful and best-handling Bentley ever.. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $267,000*. MORE ABOUT US One of the largest luxury dealer groups in the world. Our purchasing power and large inventories help ensure great deals. Large children's play area. Complimentary work stations and wifi. All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCU8ZA3AC064130
Stock: JP9234A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Price Drop$68,900Fair Deal
2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Base34,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCU8ZAXAC064397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $87,000
2011 Bentley Continental Supersports Base6,017 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Bentley Continental Supersports- COMFORT SEAT OPTION (4-SEATS) -Ferrari-Maserati of Long Island is thrilled to present this stunning Bentley Continental Supersports. Finished in Beluga over Beluga hides, the Continental Supersports has been driven very few easy miles. It has been expertly maintained by Authorized Bentley Dealers and is in fantastic condition. The Supersports was well-respected by its previous owners and it shows.As the flagship of the Continental GT range, the Bentley Continental Supersports is built with nearly every amenity and performance option as standard.Bentley's acclaimed Continental GT range represents the finest in English Grand Touring motorcars. The Supersports ratchets up the driving pleasure and is built with a 567HP version of Bentley's 12-Cylinder engine, a more sporting suspension, and with a high level of standard equipment and bespoke options available. The Supersports's body is a work of art, where crisp and muscular lines meet classic details and exceptionally fine paint. An aggressive front-end treatment aids in aerodynamics and adds a touch of menace, while Forged Wheels and Carbon-Ceramic Brakes further reduce weight. This is still a fine Grand Tourer however and will take your breath away each and every time you get behind the wheel.If you are in the market for a Bentley Continental Supersports, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCU7ZAXBC067649
Stock: NP4393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $99,883
2011 Bentley Continental Supersports Base17,990 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports, finished in Black over Black Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.Clean CARFAX.2011BentleyContinental Supersports6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedZF 6-Speed Automatic with QuickshiftAWDOdometer is 4154 miles below market average!Reviews:* Astonishing performance; surprisingly capable handling; impeccably crafted interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCU7ZA0BC067479
Stock: RN-94654B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $99,899
2011 Bentley Continental Supersports Base25,525 milesDelivery available*
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
You won't find a nicer Supersports anywhere!!! ***CERTIFIED*** Comes with One Year of Warranty and you can purchase up to two additional years***Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley's glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car's specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle's availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCU7ZA1BC066986
Stock: P3656B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020