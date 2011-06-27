Close

Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois

Black Bentley Northbrook at 100 Skokie BLVD in Northbrook IL. 60062 is proud to present this 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports with 14,375 miles. We are the Northshore's premiere luxury auto retailer and an authorized Bentley dealer. . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2010 Bentley. This low mileage Bentley Continental Supersports has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports is in a league of its own You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. This pre-owned Bentley Continental Supersports looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. More information about the 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports: With a price range hovering around $200,000, no one could call the Bentley Continental a great value. But with the finest hides used in the interior, the powerful W12 engine, and the stunning design of the Continental lineup, this is one of the finest driving machines on the road today. Where some of its competitors assume the owner will have a driver, Bentley assumes the owner will want to take the wheel himself. High-end fabrics and matched veneers are used throughout the car, and standard features for the Continental are only available as expensive options on other luxury sedans. This model sets itself apart with completely customizable, ultimate in performance and luxury, and Seven variations to meet any taste

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBCU8ZA7AC064440

Stock: P11917

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020