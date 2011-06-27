  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Continental GT
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Continental GTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$46,750 - $70,897
Used Continental GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fabulous, except...

Steve D, 05/17/2010
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

If you are in this class, you have some expectations. The car is wonderful to drive, stunning curb appeal, and incredibly powerful. Meeting those expectations. However, the 7 year old BMW 745 Li I traded in had much more advanced electronics. It gets a 5 in reliability because the battery drains from starting W-12 engine after about 10 days of around town driving and must be plugged into an external charger. The car starts, but no stereo, SatNav or other accessories. Overall, it is a thrill every time I start the car and all my friends always want me to drive them to dinner.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Continental GTS for sale

Related Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles