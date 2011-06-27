Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT Coupe Consumer Reviews
Fabulous, except...
Steve D, 05/17/2010
11 of 14 people found this review helpful
If you are in this class, you have some expectations. The car is wonderful to drive, stunning curb appeal, and incredibly powerful. Meeting those expectations. However, the 7 year old BMW 745 Li I traded in had much more advanced electronics. It gets a 5 in reliability because the battery drains from starting W-12 engine after about 10 days of around town driving and must be plugged into an external charger. The car starts, but no stereo, SatNav or other accessories. Overall, it is a thrill every time I start the car and all my friends always want me to drive them to dinner.
