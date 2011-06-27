  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Continental GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$149,990
See Continental GT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$149,990
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$149,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$149,990
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$149,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$149,990
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on doorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$149,990
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$149,990
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$149,990
Front head room37.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$149,990
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$149,990
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight5247 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$149,990
19 x 9 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$149,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See Continental GT Inventory

Related Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles