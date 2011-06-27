Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Sedan Consumer Reviews
over rated car ?
I have had several high end cars, my main focus is 4 door luxury sedan, combined with performance, this is my 2nd flying spur, 1st one was a 2006 model, 25k miles, this car gave me a lot of problems, mainly confined to the info-tainement system, though a few major engine problems did occur. Luckily it was under warranty, good job because it cost 20k plus had the front struts replaced, i sold it within 2 years. I purchased a high end Mercedes AMG SUV, what a mistake, how i missed the bentleys serene ride,composed road manners, the overall feeling of luxury, and secure ride. I had to buy another, there are no words to describe how it feels, other cars just don't compare. The Bentley is a very simple car , there is no lane departure, brake assist,forward cameras, in fact you feel short changed in that department, but it you will not miss them, the is a simple elegance the other cars don't have, or replicate. So i purchased the best i could, 2012 Speed, what an improvement on the 2006, much better car all round, more power, better seats, handling, just great. Buy warranty if you can, or good after market service repair, low miles, good service records are essential, and then enjoy the best ride of you life, in a way i regret getting the car, as everything else seems boring, and mundane, for the price of a new Cadillac Escalade, a used one makes sense, my car was $240k when new 3 years ago, i saved $135K over new, what a bargain. You only live once, go for it.
