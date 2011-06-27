  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Arnage
  4. Used 2001 Bentley Arnage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Bentley Arnage Red Label Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Arnage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$209,900
See Arnage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$209,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$209,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$209,900
Torque619 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$209,900
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$209,900
rear volume controlsyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$209,900
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$209,900
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$209,900
low fuel level warningyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$209,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$209,900
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$209,900
Height59.6 in.
Wheel base122.7 in.
Length212.2 in.
Width76 in.
Curb weight5556 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$209,900
255/50R Y tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$209,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$209,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Arnage Inventory

Related Used 2001 Bentley Arnage Red Label info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles