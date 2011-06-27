  1. Home
2001 Bentley Arnage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, advanced technology, effectively impresses the neighbors.
  • Costs more than a house, the BMW M5 or Mercedes E55 go for $130,000 less.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the Arnage is supremely capable, we would rather have a BMW M5 -- even if we did have upwards of 200 grand to spend on wheels.

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction at Le Mans in 1998, the Bentley Arnage Sedan (or saloon, if you want to sound like someone who deserves to drive a Bentley) has represented the company's desire to combine rapid people-moving and sporty driving character. The first Arnage came equipped with a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that propelled the two-and-a-half ton beast to speed with authority while providing a luxurious and secure environment. Called the Arnage Green Label, this model is dropped for the 2001 model year.

That leaves the Red Label, which got an all-new 6.75-liter V8 last year, to uphold the Arnage name. This brute of a powerplant makes 400 horsepower and 619 foot-pounds of torque. Just to clarify, that's 250 foot-pounds more than the land-based rocket ship known as the BMW M5. It even bests GM's 8.1-liter diesel truck engine by 165 foot-pounds of torque! This engine is hooked to a four-speed automatic with adaptive shift control to "learn" the operator's driving characteristics.

What does all this twist power do for the Arnage Red Label's 0-to-60 time? Try 5.9 seconds. Even more impressive is the 2.2 seconds it takes to go from 30 to 50 mph. Remember, this car weighs more than 5,500 pounds before anyone gets inside!

That copious curb weight comes from a full boat of options, including park distance control, power-folding exterior mirrors, grade "A" leather interior treatments (available in 23 colors), electrically adjustable rear seats with easy entry/exit function, GPS navigation, one-touch open/close windows, anti-intrusion door beams and a rigid all-steel monocoque structure.

Riding on a double-wishbone independent suspension (front and rear) and backed up by a computer-controlled adaptive electro-hydraulic damping system, plus traction control, stability control, ride height control, ABS and speed-sensitive steering, the Arnage features more technology than a James Cameron film.

We have a hard time recommending a car that costs more than the average price of a home in America, but we're crazy like that. For people who spend money like it's got "Monopoly" written all over it, the Arnage makes a fine conveyance from point A to point B. And don't forget to make your friends call it a "saloon" when they show up asking for a ride.

2001 Highlights

The "base" model Green Label is dropped for 2001. We suppose that Bentley figured that once you step up to a Bent, you're not gonna want the low-end version to save a measly $6,000. Otherwise, there's nothing new to report.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Bentley Arnage.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Breathtaking!
BentleyBoy,06/17/2008
I quit keeping track in 1989 but, at that point I had owned over 160 cars. Nothing even comes close in quality, curb appeal, performance, unabashed good looks, handling, design, ride quality, even the smell of this car (including Rolls-Royce). Everywhere you go people will compliment and envy you in this automobile. Most can't even tell what it is! I currently own 4 Porsches , Ferrari Maranello, a Vintage XKE and 6 other American muscle cars but can't wait to drive this car at every opportunity. It simply takes your breath away. It's the 2nd one I've purchased. The dealer is 'proud' of his parts and will ding you unmercifully but, it's the price you pay to drive the Best Car On The Planet.
The Ultimate Luxury Car
AONINC,03/31/2004
I drive this car for fun in nice weather, and I absolutely love it. Not many cars even come close to the superiority of this Bentley.
Bentley May Be Best & Finest Ever!
CBMCESF,10/26/2002
The car is a living room with jet enginelike performance with a ride and handling as if on rails. Simply the most elegant automobile currently on the planet; and it is all hand built too. The "last" of the truly handmade, one of a kind (each) English motorcars! Amazing; and all this for the price of a small, well located summer home. Imagine!
Simply the best of the best
Ron George,12/01/2019
Red Label 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A)
As an owner of too many cars to count and an avid fan of the 2015+ Mercedes S class motor vehicles, the 2001 Bentley Arnage R is the most exhilarating ride of all. As soon as you open the doors, yes even on an 18 year old vehicle, the wreak of class overwhelms your senses. You are first stunned by the elegance while simultaneously intoxicated on the smell of the finest Nappa leather and luxurious fleece carpeting then, while your feeling your image touched by a Madison Avenue PR firm, your ears are treated to a sound room designed for the most enthusiastic audiophile. If all of the senses overload isn't enough, prepare yourself for jet-like power transcending you like a bullet-train with nary a road sound or rumple to disturb your dream like magic carpet ride. Aladdin would gladly swap places with the lucky owner of this motor carriage!
See all 5 reviews of the 2001 Bentley Arnage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Bentley Arnage features & specs
