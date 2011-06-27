Used 2010 Audi TTS Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Can't go wrong with the TTS!!!
I researched the TTS for a various long months before making the decision to go test drive it reading articles on the web and asking man Audi owners about their experience with the brand. I loved the car from the minute I drove it out of the dealer but it took me a good month to explore the full potential of it. A few weeks after the purchase the dealer had to change a faulty temperature sensor in the transmission. Since then, there's nothing wrong that I could say about it. The handling is outstanding, the 4 wheel-drive makes it glide on winding roads. The acceleration and take off feel like flying a rocket. Driving a TTS is a real pleasure. The TTS will not let you down, period.
TTS
I simply love this car, I only had it for a few months and it's given me much more than I asked for. It's such a smooth ride. I thought this vehicle was worth way more than 50g.
Sponsored cars related to the TTS
Related Used 2010 Audi TTS Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner