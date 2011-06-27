  1. Home
Used 2010 Audi TTS Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Can't go wrong with the TTS!!!

Stuart Ferreyra, 02/24/2010
I researched the TTS for a various long months before making the decision to go test drive it reading articles on the web and asking man Audi owners about their experience with the brand. I loved the car from the minute I drove it out of the dealer but it took me a good month to explore the full potential of it. A few weeks after the purchase the dealer had to change a faulty temperature sensor in the transmission. Since then, there's nothing wrong that I could say about it. The handling is outstanding, the 4 wheel-drive makes it glide on winding roads. The acceleration and take off feel like flying a rocket. Driving a TTS is a real pleasure. The TTS will not let you down, period.

TTS

collecter, 06/28/2010
I simply love this car, I only had it for a few months and it's given me much more than I asked for. It's such a smooth ride. I thought this vehicle was worth way more than 50g.

