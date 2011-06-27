Used 2008 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews
Assume car
Reliable, fun car to drive all seasons. Last forever with proper maintenance.
One year anniversary
It's been a year now and I still love this car. I did have a problem with the top locking up. Now there is a recall for that part(s). I'm over 6 feet but I sit comfortably in this convertible. Kicking myself for not purchasing the Audi Care Service for $740 in IL. Maybe they will let me buy it before the 15k service? Love the paddle shifters. Hate the Ipod interface. I have to guess at the playlist, album, artists. My wife used regular unleaded against my wishes and it has not affected my 28mpg! Where can I get some track time and properly learn how to push this car to its limits.
Mine mine all mine! And still going strong in 2019
This is my Audi TT 3.2L quattro cabriolet. I've owned it for multiple years now and every time I think I want to look at other cars for a possible trade, I get in and drive and realize it still holds my heart. This is a nice little sports car that gives great handling, great acceleration and puts a smile on the face of the driver. Every time. I did extensive searching when I made the change from my previous car ('99 Sebring convertible) and was determined to have another convertible. I looked at just about every convertible in the market at that time and no other had the combination of perks and handling for which I searched. Once that decision was made, finding this car took another six months--there just weren't that many with the 3.2L engine out there that were for sale! I ended up having it shipped from Chicago down to the Dallas area. Since then it has been my daily driver and I have learned all its quirks and joys. Its acceleration is beyond fun and when I put it into launch mode, it borders on scary. I know many complain that an automatic transmission is just boring, but for my needs I find it to be just right. And when I want to get aggressive with my driving, going into Sport mode and using those flappy paddles is just great. CONS: One thing I have noted as a minus is the ease of tires braking loose during heavy braking. It took me a while to get used to how the brakes work on this car, but once that was done, it's been resolved. My only real complaint I would lodge against the car is the navigation system, but I have the same gripe on every other car I've driven that includes it (Audi A8L, Chevrolet Impala and Malibu). The nav systems are ALL slow to respond, much less helpful than a Garmin or other dedicated GPS. For that reason, I've always maintained a Garmin, especially for trips. MAINTENANCE has not been too much of a problem with this car, but I would note I have had issues with the convertible action. While still under warranty I had the motors for that replaced. There also seems to be a real issue with keeping the top down sensor adjusted correctly and has had to be serviced on multiple occasions. Their statement that you can be driving up to 18 mph and open/close the top is a LIE, so much so that their technicians state I should only actuate the roof when parked on a level surface with the brake held in place. Perhaps in the past decade they have repaired that function, but I would suspect not. I will be needing to take it in to get this irritation looked at AGAIN. As it stands presently, I frequently have to spend a couple of minutes lowering/raising/lowering the top until the status light goes out. If I don't it beeps out a warning that the top is not completely opened every couple of minutes--very irritating. IN CONCLUSION, I would say this is a great little car to drive and I would recommend you try one out before just putting thoughts of a TT out of your mind since it's not a BMW or Benz or whatever else you might be considering. You might be pleasantly surprised. Update 2/2/2019: I still own this little joy and every time I consider selling, I just take it out for a drive--that settles the argument going on in my brain. Get a TT!!!
Dont Drive on Redbull
This car is amazing! Style, performance, and quality are all 10. The 4cyl turbo is great, plenty of kick to it. Peformance and economy, my last fill up was averaged at 30mpg. I was hesitant to purchase an automatic, what's the fun of a sports car that you can't shift? However, the paddle shifters are a lot of fun, and make up for a spouse that can't drive stick. The top drops smooth and speedy. Nice to be able to put it up or down when moving. The launch control feature is a blast! It will light the tires up like it had 400 horses under the hood. Great in the snow as FWD only.
Best car I've ever had!
I've had the new Audi TT Roadster for around 2 weeks and it is by far the best car I have ever owned! I've had the Z4 and the 2006 Boxster and none of the come even close to the 2008 TT Roadster. Everything about this car is flawless!
