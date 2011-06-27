Used 2006 Audi TT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I made the switch... you should too! NewAudiLover , 12/25/2005 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned BMWs and several Mercedes including two SLKs and I may never go back to those brands again. I was tempted to get the new SLK, but I decided to take a chance on the TT. I definitely made the right move. From interior and exterior styling that may be years old, but still ahead of the pack of newbies to comfort and handling... once you try out this car, you may never want to drive another again. I thought my Mercedes was fun, but all I want to do is just jump into this car and run to the store for nothing at all, just to be behind the wheel. Gas mileage is great as well and the meter which tells you how many miles you have left is priceless. I would recommend getting the audio pkg. Report Abuse

Fun Little Car Ryan , 08/11/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is incredible. It is fun to drive for both male and female drivers. The interior is slick and the upgrade stereo system is a must have. Do not consider this car to be more then a 2 seater. You can barely fit two small people in the back. Consider the back seat to be bonus space. It does come in very handy. For the size of the car, the trunk space is big. You'll be surprised how big it is when comparing it to a 350z or any other 2 seater cars. My girl friend took this car on a 5-hour trip and she was very comfortable and got incredible gas mileage thanks to the sixth gear overdrive. We have not run into any major problems with the car. So far it has 20,000 miles.

Another Quattro for me jonny , 09/29/2006 4 of 6 people found this review helpful My 1989 Audi 100 Quattro served me well for 17 years, so when I finally decided to get a new car, Audi was the car to beat. I checked out the competition, but nothing came close. Although the TT is much different than a 4-door sedan, it still has the quality feel and classic style I loved in my old car. Soon after I purchased the vehicle, I set out on a 3-week, 3000-mi roadtrip to see if anything needed fine-tuning by the dealer. Everything worked and performed perfectly. Now the new car feels like a part of me when I drive, just like my old one did.

drive it all day all year max , 09/29/2005 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I own two of these, one for me and one for the wife. This is simply a great car. Fun to drive, quick, fast and very agile. Enough room to drive in comfort and enough power to do it quickly. Top speed of 150 mph is just a blast. Everything is in the right place and it all works like a truly well built machine. Not a c4s cab or a db9, which I also own, but a seriously fun everyday driver.