Used 2014 Audi SQ5 SUV Consumer Reviews
A spectacular failure
I see great reviews here for this vehicle and I'd add my name to the list of praise. Great vehicle. Fast. Well-made. Roomy. In fact the only complaint I have is how 'worthless' the car was after I'd driven it 50K plus. The disastrous resale was shockingly terrible. It makes you look at the SQ5 in a whole new light. Brutal. Worse than you'd expect. Did I say terrible? But owning this vehicle has been flawless. It delivered everything I expected. I wished the ride wasn't so hard and seats so unforgiving. But that's the tight ride quality sacrifice, it is a wickedly fast beast and can handle itself easily with all that going on. With room for whole family and much more. A really expensive reality of owning this car is the tires. 2K per 25-30K mi. Kinda eye-opening. Strangely, the MPG never bothered me, it was very good for a beast like this. Final opinion: a bummer of toxic-level bad resale value and operating costs-- yet a brilliant, awesome vehicle.
It just keeps getting better every time I drive it...
I bought this car because I was dying for an upgrade, needed more storage than my previous sedan, and really wanted something that brought a smile to my face when I hit the gas. This car is the absolute best all around vehicle I've ever owned. It's fast, elegant, comfortable... I can't say enough good things. It's so striking inside and out. I park it and stare back as I walk away. The LEDs are gorgeous, the interior is exquisite, and the engine sounds incredible. Add the 21" Wheel package which is a great value at $800, and the Bang and Olufsen sound system is a must. It sounds amazing and is worth the $850 price tag.
SUV & Sports Car in 1
I had a 2011 Audi convertible which i loved. But I needed a little more room. After one test drive in the SQ5 I could not stop thinking about it until I bought it. I have the prestige model with the silver inlay dash accents. The SUV inside and out is a real beauty. The engine is so smooth and fast its amazing. I have only had a month but I can not wait to drive it everyday.
I Allways enjoy the car.
Very nice car but if your planning get ready to change the Tires for every 15-18K Im on 42k now, Changed Tires Twice already. Waiting for SQ7
2014 SQ5
Just got mine a month ago and love it! Ride, build, and looks are sweet. Too early to give much of a review... but for now I'm loving it!
