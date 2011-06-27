  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi SQ5
  4. Used 2014 Audi SQ5
  5. Used 2014 Audi SQ5 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Audi SQ5 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 SQ5
5(60%)4(20%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a review
See all SQ5s for sale
List Price Estimate
$18,929 - $23,492
Used SQ5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A spectacular failure

L. Welchel, 10/07/2017
3.0 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I see great reviews here for this vehicle and I'd add my name to the list of praise. Great vehicle. Fast. Well-made. Roomy. In fact the only complaint I have is how 'worthless' the car was after I'd driven it 50K plus. The disastrous resale was shockingly terrible. It makes you look at the SQ5 in a whole new light. Brutal. Worse than you'd expect. Did I say terrible? But owning this vehicle has been flawless. It delivered everything I expected. I wished the ride wasn't so hard and seats so unforgiving. But that's the tight ride quality sacrifice, it is a wickedly fast beast and can handle itself easily with all that going on. With room for whole family and much more. A really expensive reality of owning this car is the tires. 2K per 25-30K mi. Kinda eye-opening. Strangely, the MPG never bothered me, it was very good for a beast like this. Final opinion: a bummer of toxic-level bad resale value and operating costs-- yet a brilliant, awesome vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

It just keeps getting better every time I drive it...

michaelcaz, 10/10/2013
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this car because I was dying for an upgrade, needed more storage than my previous sedan, and really wanted something that brought a smile to my face when I hit the gas. This car is the absolute best all around vehicle I've ever owned. It's fast, elegant, comfortable... I can't say enough good things. It's so striking inside and out. I park it and stare back as I walk away. The LEDs are gorgeous, the interior is exquisite, and the engine sounds incredible. Add the 21" Wheel package which is a great value at $800, and the Bang and Olufsen sound system is a must. It sounds amazing and is worth the $850 price tag.

Report Abuse

SUV & Sports Car in 1

rick277, 11/20/2013
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I had a 2011 Audi convertible which i loved. But I needed a little more room. After one test drive in the SQ5 I could not stop thinking about it until I bought it. I have the prestige model with the silver inlay dash accents. The SUV inside and out is a real beauty. The engine is so smooth and fast its amazing. I have only had a month but I can not wait to drive it everyday.

Report Abuse

I Allways enjoy the car.

vamsy procua, 12/18/2017
3.0 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Very nice car but if your planning get ready to change the Tires for every 15-18K Im on 42k now, Changed Tires Twice already. Waiting for SQ7

Report Abuse

2014 SQ5

swdunham, 08/31/2013
12 of 24 people found this review helpful

Just got mine a month ago and love it! Ride, build, and looks are sweet. Too early to give much of a review... but for now I'm loving it!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SQ5s for sale

Related Used 2014 Audi SQ5 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles