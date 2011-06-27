  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S8
  4. Used 2014 Audi S8
  5. Used 2014 Audi S8 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Audi S8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 S8
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all S8s for sale
List Price Estimate
$30,323 - $42,593
Used S8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

When you want the best ever buy an S8!!!

Paul, 07/18/2019
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a sleeper but then again the police do seem to recognize an S8 for what it can do. It's beautiful, FAST, reliable, FAST, comfortable and FAST. The first time I really got on it I felt like my brain slipped to the back seat! Since then I am a little more under control. You would think that having the capability to outrun 95% of the cars on the road would make you drive too fast but just the opposite. I find myself satisfied sticking to just over the speed limit and using the cruise control in school zones. This will probably be the last car I own. Bought it used and would do it again. I've had lots of cars ranging from Suburbans to a 300SL, a Silverado to an S550, a Citroen DS21 to a Porsche Speedster. I like my S8 better than any.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all S8s for sale

Related Used 2014 Audi S8 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles