Used 2014 Audi S8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

This is a sleeper but then again the police do seem to recognize an S8 for what it can do. It's beautiful, FAST, reliable, FAST, comfortable and FAST. The first time I really got on it I felt like my brain slipped to the back seat! Since then I am a little more under control. You would think that having the capability to outrun 95% of the cars on the road would make you drive too fast but just the opposite. I find myself satisfied sticking to just over the speed limit and using the cruise control in school zones. This will probably be the last car I own. Bought it used and would do it again. I've had lots of cars ranging from Suburbans to a 300SL, a Silverado to an S550, a Citroen DS21 to a Porsche Speedster. I like my S8 better than any.