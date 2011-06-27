Used 2018 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Had an 06 A5 Premium convertible. Gorgeous and fun to drive but not enough umph! This one on the other hand has the HP my 06 Mustang GT had after some mods to the GT and I doubt the Mustang could outrun it. That sayin something folks! It’s a prestige and I know I know that’s taking it little too far if all your after is horsepower...but I don’t regret it. Took it on a 2000 mile trip and was quite surprised about the mpg even doing 80-90 mph on the interstate. How’s 31 mpg sound? Speaking of sound, WOW! It will take you awhile to learn all the features but you’ll enjoy the process and what Audi has done. Drawbacks? The auto stop engine feature when idling maybe but the feature functions flawlessly. This is a 10 year car for us. Wife drives it more than I do and loves it! It’s white with the red interior so kinda on the feminine side but she looks awesome in it!

Scotty Mac , 11/06/2019 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

1 of 2 people found this review helpful

First off, let me say that a really like this car. Lots of options, comfortable. and quick. I like the interior and adjustable options (suspension, drivetrain, exhaust, etc.). For a heavy car, it really sticks in the turns. I own a 2002 M roadster and the audi feels like it can stay with it on my favorite cambered on ramp all day long. It probably has more to do with the driver than the car, but I feel like the awd and sport diff really gives you confidence to stick a 4K lb car in the turns. Very quiet for a convertible with the top up. I like the knock down back seats for adding storage to the convertible's reduced trunk space. Now for the gripe: The turbo lag is really unacceptable for a car in this price range - particularly coming out of VW group which has been doing turbos for a while. The previous gen supercharged motor had less output, but no lag. There are ways of getting around it by leaning into the throttle rather than hitting WOT from idle. However, there are times when you are pulling out into traffic when that's exactly what is needed and that hesitation is not a good feeling. Other minor issues: Also, do not like the auto dimming mirrors all around. I wish there was an off option if possible. Night time and early morning driving dims out the rear view to a point where you can only see headlights and not make out what type of vehicle it is. The dimming is not really needed in the side mirrors. A couple of small plastic trim pieces (seat belt hanger rack, rear seat wind block pegs) broke and they all seems to be around $80 for a $2-$10 part. I guess that's what you get expect in this price range. If buying used, I would definitely recommend an extended warranty. I'm not saying things are going to go bad, but this car has a lot of expensive sounding options if repairs are needed. The convertible top actions with the windows lowering and hatch mechanism alone would warrant it, not to mention the seat massagers and LCD dashboard. The stereo sounds awesome, but I'm not even sure where it is located. Its not like you are going to put in an aftermarket unit in this car. I don't want to give the impression that I don't like this car. Its one of the nicest cars I have owned - thus the 4 star rating. I just thought I would point out the shortcomings (all cars have them) that I have noticed during my ownership. I suppose they will come out with an RS cab that I'll start coveting next.....