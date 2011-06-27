Used 2009 Audi S5 Consumer Reviews
S5 first 2k miles
I've always wanted a 993/996/997 BUT need a back seat that can accommodate a baby seat. The S5 has plenty of room for 3 adults and a large baby seat. It's very comfortable, has all wheel drive (go to YouTube and check out the S5 racing a down hill skier, the car goes up and down the slope!) and has similar stats to a 997 4. 0-60 4.9 S5 vs 4.8 997 4 and 1/4 13.2 S5 vs. 13/12.9 997 4. The 6 speed gear box is not quite as nice as the 997 but is still easy to shift. Anyway this is a great sport GT/luxury sports car. It sticks to the pavement, drives GREAT in the rain and is very comfortable. We'll see how it does over the next 90k miles, but I am very happy with the first 2k miles.
Awesome
Bought my US Spec Auto S5 over here in Stuttgart Germany. The 1st 600 miles break in period was hard to do on the autobahn. I have slowly stepped it up since and will not really see what it can do until I have passed the 2500 mile mark. All and all so far it has been everything I have expected. A few things I have noted are that the IPOD option does not come with an IPOD adaptor! Seats are a 6 on long trips due to comfort and I have noticed that the tires seem a little narrow over 100 mph. If you need to do an emergency slow down, the back end seems to want to get away from you but the ESP kicks in and keeps it under control. Overall I still give it a 9.
Amazing!
I've owned my new S5 for two weeks now...test drove everything (many, many times) from the 335i, Cayenne GTS, M3, G37, 650i, others..and yes, this was the winner. First, let me mention it looks phenomenal in person, way better than in pictures and better than anything else under $100k. I've found the V8 is perfectly robust and yet sumptuous, and the acceleration is long and powerful in any gear. The interior made my former 3-series feel outdated instantly. This is a perfect touring GT where the M3 is a sports car, and that touch of gentleman is exactly what I was looking for.
My Thoughts
S5 is indeed a beautiful car. I just got it, but I must say it is not that great of a car. I own an M5 2007 so there is a big difference in performance. When driving you must step on the gas more due to the quattro system. When you release you will feel a slight deceleration which makes people think you are braking but you are not. The handling is not as nice due to the really light wheel. I do not get any feedback like when I drive rear wheel cars. You will notice it the most when you drive on twisty roads. I do understeer on turns since the line of entry is a little different with this car. Great car for everyday drive but for performance the 335i can boogie against this car.
That darn sunroof
I've only had my car for a few months but here's my take. There has to be something they can do to the roof to help me have a open air feeling to that car. The city mileage is terrible, highway with cruise 23 to 24 not bad. But I don't know why they can't do better, my E500 averaged 21 and I saw a high of 27 in a car that had over 300 hp and was bigger. I wish the transmission helped with the city driving. Yes the car is fast, but am I the only one who thinks this car want to go ballistic on the highway. Not that I'm complaining I just wish the 0-60 matched the height a bit more.
