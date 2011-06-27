2019 Audi S4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
A gentleman’s GT
The Prestige model adds a considerable amount to the price of an S4, but it is worth every penny. Dual pain glass results in a car that is supremely isolated from road noise, the B&O sound system produces exceptionally crisp and clean output, and the adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist provide welcome relief from congested urban driving. More generally, the optional sport differential and adjustable suspension opens the door to both smooth long distance cruising and backroad fun. While there are other cars that are faster or sharper handling, nothing in the same price range comes close to the S4’s complete package, and especially so if you want a car that is not only reasonably compact and that also can accommodate four mature adults in comfort.
- Performance
Just so fast
This car is a rocket. Put this in Sport mode and try not to smile. Use this is a daily commuter and get decent mpg. I find the car very comfortable. I did get the upgraded nappa leather seats. They have a massaging function which is awesome. The lumbar and side bolsters are also fully adjustable. I also have the adjustable dampening system and put it in comfort mode on long highway rides. Technology is amazing inside the car with virtual cockpit and available google earth and live traffic. Only complaint is I wish the screen was a touchscreen. The road noise at high speed could be better and I assume the acoustic glass on prestige model takes care of that. But, with the B&O 3-D sound you will not notice it. Excellent sports sedan. Would definitely consider getting another one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great performing car but check Sports Seats
This car drives very well, but the S Sports Seats are the most UNCOMFORTABLE seats I've ever sat in. No matter how they are set, something is always digging into my back. Despite the other assets of the car, the seats are a major issue. If you are contemplating buying this car with the Sports seats, give it a LONG test drive. Neither Audi nor my dealer has been of any help whatsoever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related 2019 Audi S4 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020