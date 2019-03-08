2019 Audi S4 Sedan
What’s new
- New entry-level Premium trim level
- Part of the fifth S4 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
- Poised handling gives you plenty of confidence
- Modern and well-thought-out interior
- Quiet and relaxed over long distances
- Interior storage space is merely adequate
Which S4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.5 / 10
Coming off of a full redesign last year, the Audi S4 sport sedan returns unchanged, just the way we like it. The S4 has historically been the attainable luxury sport sedan, and the traits we've always appreciated — performance, technology and everyday usability — haven't changed.
The cabin is thoroughly modern with bright displays, the latest in smartphone integration and excellent ergonomics. The only available powertrain, a turbocharged V6 producing 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, is powerful and responsive, and its handling prowess is aided by an optional S Sport package that adds a trick rear differential and adaptive damping, which lets the S4 take turns like a race car.
The downsides are few: The S4's rear seating area is a little smaller than average, and it takes time to acclimate to all of the available technology. The S4 is more aggressive than rivals such as BMW's 330i xDrive M Sport or Mercedes' AMG C 43, without compromising on luxury or tech.
2019 Audi S4 models
The 2019 Audi S4 is a five-passenger luxury sport sedan that is the high-performance version of the A4 sedan. It is available in three trims — Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige — with each trim adding increasing levels of luxury and technology features. All models come with a powerful, turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (349 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Premium model is new for 2019 and comes with 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, heated side mirrors, sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, 12-way power front seats with heating and massage functions, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview and interior ambient lighting.
On the technology front, Premium models come with a 7-inch multimedia display, Bluetooth, voice control, remote access via a smartphone app, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Safety features include low-speed forward collision warning and emergency braking and Audi Connect Care emergency telematics.
An available Convenience package adds driver-seat memory, satellite radio, a security alarm, rear collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, and keyless entry and push-button start.
Premium Plus trim adds all of the Premium model's Convenience package items plus Virtual Cockpit digital instrumentation, an upgraded multimedia system with a larger 8.3-inch display and a handwriting recognition pad on the center console, a navigation system, expanded Audi Connect subscription services including a Wi-Fi hotspot, and an inductive smartphone charging pad with a signal booster.
The Prestige trim includes all of the above and adds a head-up display, traffic-adaptive cruise control and active lane centering, a top-down parking camera system, and a 19-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system. All but the audio system are exclusive to the Prestige trim.
Options for both the Premium Plus and Prestige trims include the S Sport package (red brake calipers, adaptive suspension dampers and sport rear differential), the Warm Weather package (ventilated front seats and premium leather upholstery), the Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel) and an adaptive steering system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.5 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling8.5
Drivability9.0
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration9.5
Climate control9.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position9.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility9.0
Quality9.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi S4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Prestige model adds a considerable amount to the price of an S4, but it is worth every penny. Dual pain glass results in a car that is supremely isolated from road noise, the B&O sound system produces exceptionally crisp and clean output, and the adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist provide welcome relief from congested urban driving. More generally, the optional sport differential and adjustable suspension opens the door to both smooth long distance cruising and backroad fun. While there are other cars that are faster or sharper handling, nothing in the same price range comes close to the S4’s complete package, and especially so if you want a car that is not only reasonably compact and that also can accommodate four mature adults in comfort.
This car is a rocket. Put this in Sport mode and try not to smile. Use this is a daily commuter and get decent mpg. I find the car very comfortable. I did get the upgraded nappa leather seats. They have a massaging function which is awesome. The lumbar and side bolsters are also fully adjustable. I also have the adjustable dampening system and put it in comfort mode on long highway rides. Technology is amazing inside the car with virtual cockpit and available google earth and live traffic. Only complaint is I wish the screen was a touchscreen. The road noise at high speed could be better and I assume the acoustic glass on prestige model takes care of that. But, with the B&O 3-D sound you will not notice it. Excellent sports sedan. Would definitely consider getting another one.
This car drives very well, but the S Sports Seats are the most UNCOMFORTABLE seats I've ever sat in. No matter how they are set, something is always digging into my back. Despite the other assets of the car, the seats are a major issue. If you are contemplating buying this car with the Sports seats, give it a LONG test drive. Neither Audi nor my dealer has been of any help whatsoever.
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$54,500
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$57,800
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$50,200
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S4 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Detects if a front collision is likely and warns you if you don't react quickly enough. Can also apply the brakes automatically.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Warns if you begin drifting out of your lane without signaling and nudges you back in line if you don't react.
- Audi Side Assist
- Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spots and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
Audi S4 vs. the competition
Audi S4 vs. Audi A4
With a softer ride, less power and plusher seats, the A4 is the more practical and easy-to-live-with model. But the day-to-day experience in either of these two will be nearly the same. Yes, there are significant differences both mechanically and physically, but ultimately the choice comes down to what your bank account can bear.
Audi S4 vs. Audi S5
Nearly identical in every way, these two models are distinguished by their rooflines. The S5 is sleeker, and the trunk and cargo area are accessed by a large rear hatch that encompasses the back window. While this design makes loading bulky items easier, some may prefer the S4's traditional trunk, separate from the passenger area.
Audi S4 vs. BMW M3
BMW's M3 is the top dog in the 3 Series range. It features a powerful engine, snappy transmission, and a suspension best suited for smooth racetracks. Audi's S4 takes a step back into a more civilized world where four people can go on a short road trip in comfort, even in bad weather, thanks to all-wheel drive.
FAQ
Is the Audi S4 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi S4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi S4:
- New entry-level Premium trim level
- Part of the fifth S4 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi S4 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi S4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi S4?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi S4 is the 2019 Audi S4 Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,200.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,500
- Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $57,800
- Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,200
What are the different models of Audi S4?
More about the 2019 Audi S4
2019 Audi S4 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Audi S4 Sedan is offered in the following styles: Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi S4 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi S4 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 S4 Sedan 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 S4 Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi S4 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 S4 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premium Plus quattro, Prestige quattro, Premium quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Audi S4 Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi S4 Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Audi S4 Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Audi S4 Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] S4 Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $60,350 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi S4 Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] S4 Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi S4 Sedan S4 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi S4 for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,852.
Find a new Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,877.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Audi S4 Sedan and all available trim types: Premium Plus quattro, Prestige quattro, Premium quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Audi S4 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi S4 Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2019 Audi S4 Sedan info
