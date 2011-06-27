2019 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews
A gentleman’s GT
The Prestige model adds a considerable amount to the price of an S4, but it is worth every penny. Dual pain glass results in a car that is supremely isolated from road noise, the B&O sound system produces exceptionally crisp and clean output, and the adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist provide welcome relief from congested urban driving. More generally, the optional sport differential and adjustable suspension opens the door to both smooth long distance cruising and backroad fun. While there are other cars that are faster or sharper handling, nothing in the same price range comes close to the S4’s complete package, and especially so if you want a car that is not only reasonably compact and that also can accommodate four mature adults in comfort.
Just so fast
This car is a rocket. Put this in Sport mode and try not to smile. Use this is a daily commuter and get decent mpg. I find the car very comfortable. I did get the upgraded nappa leather seats. They have a massaging function which is awesome. The lumbar and side bolsters are also fully adjustable. I also have the adjustable dampening system and put it in comfort mode on long highway rides. Technology is amazing inside the car with virtual cockpit and available google earth and live traffic. Only complaint is I wish the screen was a touchscreen. The road noise at high speed could be better and I assume the acoustic glass on prestige model takes care of that. But, with the B&O 3-D sound you will not notice it. Excellent sports sedan. Would definitely consider getting another one.
Great performing car but check Sports Seats
This car drives very well, but the S Sports Seats are the most UNCOMFORTABLE seats I've ever sat in. No matter how they are set, something is always digging into my back. Despite the other assets of the car, the seats are a major issue. If you are contemplating buying this car with the Sports seats, give it a LONG test drive. Neither Audi nor my dealer has been of any help whatsoever.
Poor reliability
I’ve had major issues with my new 2019 Audi S4 prestige. At 2k my sunroof broke, at 4K my fuel injector broke, now at 6k my fuel injector is acting up again with significant lag and poor gearing. I would highly advise against purchasing this car.
The Best Daily Driver
By far the B9 Audi S4 has been the best daily driver I have ever experienced. I previously owned 2 different B8 S4s and this version is better in every way. After my B8 S4s I had a E90 M3 and a C43 AMG. Both were much harsher to drive every day, and I find the B9 S4 to be exponentially more pleasurable to drive than the C43 AMG I had. Pros- (versus competition) Ride Quality Sport Diff and Handling Interior quality tech non run flat tires When you turn on the car it starts in the mode you were last in has a good shifter (hated the mercedes column mounted one) cons small gas tank causes frequent fill ups some options bundled only in the prestige trim which wouldn't matter but the prestige trims on Audi's usually have worse residuals for leasing
