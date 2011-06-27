  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2011 Audi S4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2011 S4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,500
See S4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,500
19" 5-Tri-Spoke Wheel Packageyes
19" Titanium Sport Packageyes
Audi Drive Select Packageyes
Navigation Package w/Camerayes
Sports Rear Differential Packageyes
Prestigeyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,500
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Gray Birch Wood Decorative Inlaysyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Active Braking Guardyes
Silk Nappa Leather Seatsyes
Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound Systemyes
Carbon Atlas Decorative Inlaysyes
Power Rear Window Sun Shade and Manual Rear Side Sun Shadesyes
Stainless Steel Texture Decorative Inlaysyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,500
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Supercharged Badgeyes
Alu-Optic Kityes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3714 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume103.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Exterior Colors
  • Ibis White
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect
  • Imola Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Silver, premium leather
  • Black/Silver, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S4 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles